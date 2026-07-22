Incredible Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2P6F3 / ISIN: SGXE23963270
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22.07.2026 12:00:00
This Unsung Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hero Just Announced Incredible News. Is It Still a Buy?
There are countless companies involved in the AI build-out, and a few of them fly under the radar despite their importance. One of those is ASML (NASDAQ: ASML), and there may be few companies that are more important in the AI build-out than it is. Why? It makes a machine that only it can produce. Furthermore, this machine is required in today's demanding chip fabrication process.With ASML's technology monopoly on a critical piece of chip-producing equipment, it's one of the most important companies in the world. It also just announced some incredible news, and that could make the stock a buy right now.Image source: ASML.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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29.01.26
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