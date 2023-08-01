|
01.08.2023 15:25:05
This US Investment Giant Thinks It's The Perfect Time To Enter India's Credit Market: Here's Why
This story was first published on the Benzinga India portal.Franklin Templeton’s India branch is reportedly gearing up to launch a private credit fund, enabling it to offer loans to companies in a market where both banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are largely hesitant to cater to anyone other than top-rated businesses.What Happened? According to Bloomberg, Santosh Kamath, the former Chief Investment Officer at Franklin Templeton Asset Management India, will likely manage this new venture.Kamath, known for his fascination with high-yield Indian ...Full story available on Benzinga.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!