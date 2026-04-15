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WKN: A0BL4Z / ISIN: US69561N2045

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15.04.2026 12:25:00

This Value Stock Yields 5.3% and Has Paid a Dividend for 92 Consecutive Years. Here's Why It's a Buy in April.

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has become far more concentrated in tech-focused growth companies, many of which have low yields or don't pay dividends. The changing composition of the index has compressed the S&P 500 dividend yield to just 1.2%, down from around 2% a decade ago.Investors looking for stocks to boost their passive income have come to the right place. Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ: KMB) -- a leading consumer staples company -- has raised its dividend for 54 consecutive years. That makes Kimberly-Clark one of 60 companies that have paid and raised their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years -- known as Dividend Kings. But Kimberly-Clark's dividend track record extends far beyond that time frame, as the company has paid a dividend for 92 consecutive years -- a streak that predates the first FM radio broadcast and the invention of the microwave oven.Here's why Kimberly-Clark is one of the best value stocks for income investors to buy in April.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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