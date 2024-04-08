|
08.04.2024 11:50:00
This Vanguard ETF Is a No-Brainer Buy Right Now
If you threw a dart at a list of Vanguard ETFs, it would probably land on one that will deliver solid long-term returns. That's just how good Vanguard's funds tend to be. However, some Vanguard ETFs are better picks than others.I think the Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF (NYSEMKT: VDE) especially stands out as a winner with the current market dynamics. Here are five reasons why I think this Vanguard ETF is a no-brainer buy right now.As its name indicates, the Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF focuses on the energy sector. It owns 115 energy stocks. Its top five holdings -- ExxonMobil, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Schlumberger, and EOG Resources -- make up over half of the fund's assets. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
