This Vanguard ETF Would Have Quadrupled Your Money Over the Last 10 Years -- and It's at an All-Time High

Investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be a fantastic way to generate wealth with less effort. An ETF is a basket of securities that tracks a particular index, and by investing in a single share of an ETF, you'll instantly own a stake in all of the stocks within that index.Because each ETF can contain dozens or hundreds of stocks, they can make it easier to build a diversified portfolio. Rather than buying 20 to 30 separate stocks, you could achieve instant variety with a single ETF.With the right fund, it's even possible to beat the market over time with next to no effort. While there are never any guarantees when it comes to the stock market, investing in this Vanguard ETF 10 years ago would have quadrupled your money by today -- and it's not slowing down yet.