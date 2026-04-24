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WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098
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24.04.2026 10:48:00
This Vanguard Index Fund Could Turn $500 Per Month Into a $1.4 Million Portfolio as the AI Boom Unfolds
The median annual income for full-time workers aged 25 to 34 was $59,280 during the first quarter, according to the Labor Department. That means after-tax earnings would be about $45,175 in the worst-case scenario. Financial planners usually recommend saving 20% of post-tax earnings for retirement, which would be about $9,000 per year (or $750 per month) for the median worker.Even a percentage of that figure invested wisely could grow into a sizable portfolio in time. For instance, history suggests $500 invested monthly in the Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VOOG) could be worth $1.4 million (or more) after three decades. Here are the important details.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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