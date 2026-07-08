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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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08.07.2026 20:01:00
This Wall Street Analyst Sees 30% Upside in Palantir. Is It Time to Buy the Stock?
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) is having a down year after a strong multiyear run: So far in 2026, it's off more than 20%. However, one analyst sees the stock having about 30% upside from here.Earlier this month, analyst Gil Luria of DA Davidson upgraded the stock from neutral to buy and raised his price target from $165 to $175. Luria argued that Palantir has advantages over other software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks, saying that more enterprises are realizing they need an AI orchestration layer like the one that Palantir has. Luria also pointed out that building a solution using an orchestration tool that can switch out AI models is paramount, noting that it would have been disastrous for a company if it built a solution on top of an AI model that later got pulled from the market. This happened to Anthropic's Claude Fable 5 and Claude Mythos 5 models, which the company pulled from the market after the U.S. government issued an order prohibiting anyone who was not a U.S. citizen from using them. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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