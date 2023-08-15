|
15.08.2023 16:56:09
This Wall Street Strategist Predicted Apple's Ascent to $3 Trillion -- Now He Says 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks Will Win the Robotaxi Race
Wall Street strategist Gene Munster first recommended Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock in June 2004, when it traded at a split-adjusted $0.50 per share. Investors who took that advice have made a lot of money. The stock has since returned 41,710%, meaning an initial investment of $2,500 would be worth $1 million today.But there is a more interesting story here: After first recommending Apple, Munster made a number of prescient predictions. For instance, he became the first analyst to posit Apple as a $1 trillion company in 2012, a forecast that came to fruition in 2018. He then correctly called Apple's ascent to $2 trillion in 2020, and shortly thereafter, he upped his target to $3 trillion, a prediction that came to pass in 2023.Suffice it to say Munster has a knack for remarkably good guesswork, and that makes his latest insight quite intriguing. He recently told CNBC that self-driving cars are inevitable. Munster admitted the technology is not quite there yet, but he said Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Waymo, a subsidiary of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), are the two companies best positioned to win the robotaxi race.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|9,80
|0,51%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholungsversuch: ATX etwas fester -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann am Mittwoch zulegen. Der deutsche Leitindex pendelt unterdessen um die Nulllinie. Die US-Märkte präsentieren sich gespalten. An den asiatischen Börsen dominierten zur Wochenmitte die Bären.