This Warren Buffett Analogy Makes Picking Your Own Stocks a Slam Dunk

On several occasions Warren Buffett has used an analogy that, when I first heard it, completely changed the way I approached investing.When asked about his methods for finding high-quality stocks, he describes a basketball coach walking down the street looking for potential players to recruit. Great basketball players have attributes such as dexterity, quickness, coordination, and high vertical jumps.But there's one very obvious trait that many of the greatest basketball players share: They're tall.Continue reading