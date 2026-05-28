Per Aktie
WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098
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28.05.2026 11:10:00
This Warren Buffett-Approved Investment Could Turn $300 Per Month into $1 Million
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett built his fortune through his ability to pick out really great companies, get in at a good price, and stick with these players for the long haul. This helped him deliver a market-beating compounded annual gain during his 60 years at the helm of Berkshire Hathaway. Buffett turned over the chief executive officer job to Greg Abel a few months ago, but the Oracle of Omaha, as Buffett is often called, remains chairman and hasn't left the world of investing. And investors continue to look to him for investing inspiration.With this in mind, let's consider an investment that Buffett has recommended time and time again. It's an asset he's held in the past, and he recommends it particularly to the non-professional investor. In fact, this Buffett-approved investment may even turn $300 per month into $1 million over time. Let's check out this evergreen buy -- and see how it could help you grow wealth.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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