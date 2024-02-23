|
23.02.2024 12:45:00
This Warren Buffett Dow Dividend King Just Raised Its Payout to a Record High
In today's rip-roaring stock market, it's easy to get caught up with what's hot and overlook the milestones of consistent stalwarts. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), one of the most well-known dividend-paying companies, just raised its dividend by 5.4% to a record high of $0.485 per share. The dividend is payable on April 1 to shareholders of record as of March 15.Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) latest 13F filing came out on Feb. 14, and showed that the company still owns 400 million shares of Coca-Cola, its fourth-largest public equity holding. Here's why the dividend stock is worth buying now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
