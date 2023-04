This Warren Buffett ETF Could Take You From $5,000 to $87,000 With Next to No Effort

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market can be intimidating at times, especially during periods of economic uncertainty. With concerns that a recession may be on the horizon, it can be a particularly daunting time to invest.However, the right investments can keep your money safer, regardless of what the future holds. While there isn't necessarily a right or wrong way to invest, there's one exchange-traded fund (ETF) Warren Buffett highly recommends, and it could take you from $5,000 to more than $87,000 while barely lifting a finger.One of Warren Buffett's most highly recommended investments is the S&P 500 ETF. In fact, it's the only ETF in his Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, which invests in both the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) and SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT: SPY).