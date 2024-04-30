|
This Warren Buffett ETF Could Turn $300 Per Month Into $976,000 While Barely Lifting a Finger
Investing in the stock market is one of the simplest, most effective ways to build long-term wealth, and even novice investors can make a lot of money with the right strategy.An exchange-traded fund (ETF) can be a fantastic option for new and seasoned investors, especially those looking for a low-effort investment. An ETF is a basket of securities bundled together into a single fund, meaning you'll instantly own a stake in dozens or hundreds of stocks with just one investment.There are countless ETFs to choose from, and not all are safe investments. While there's no single correct way to invest, there's one particular ETF that's safer, more reliable, and highly recommended by Warren Buffett. Here's how it could help you turn $300 per month into $976,000 or more.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
