This Warren Buffett Lesson Could Be Your Way to a Comfortable Retirement

Warren Buffett is undoubtedly one of the most famous investors of all time. Some would argue that he's the most renowned investor ever -- and it's for good reason. Buffett's success, both personally and through his company, Berkshire Hathaway, is undeniable. That's why when Buffett gives investing advice, people tend to listen.Luckily, Buffett's investing wisdom when it comes to retirement is simple: Consistently buy into an S&P 500 index fund over time. When asked for investment advice, it's his regular recommendation, according to Buffett.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is the most followed index on the stock market, tracking the largest 500 companies by market cap. Since the index contains large-cap companies and industry leaders from every major sector, its performance is often used interchangeably with the stock market and the economy's performance as a whole.