|
31.03.2022 12:00:00
This Warren Buffett Quote Could Change Your Stance on Cash
The latest inflation report shows prices rose 7.9% over the last 12 months. That increase is many times higher than what you're likely earning on cash deposits, which means your emergency fund is costing you money.In times like these, it's natural to question your cash savings strategy. Going purely by the numbers, you might consider spending your emergency fund on stocks and other investments with inflation-beating returns. But even in matters of finance, the numbers don't tell the whole the story.There's a bigger picture on the value of your cash to understand -- a bigger picture famous investor and CEO Warren Buffett alludes to in his latest letter to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) shareholders.Continue reading
