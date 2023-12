This Warren Buffett Stock Could Be a Big Winner in 2024

There are many different aspects of Warren Buffett's investing philosophy. One of his trademarks is being a contrarian. At its core, contrarian investors do not follow the crowd. Instead, they may see opportunities in businesses others have soured on.One of Buffett's less-publicized positions is telecommunications company Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR). With streaming services playing a major part in the popular trend of cutting the cord with cable providers, Charter Communications might not appear to be an investment with robust growth prospects.However, by zooming out and looking at the bigger picture, a contrarian might think Charter Communications is actually in an enviable position as 2024 draws near. Let's dig into why this telecommunications giant could be a stealthy buying opportunity for investors now.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel