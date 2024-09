This Warren Buffett Stock Just Joined Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia in the $1 Trillion Club

Warren Buffett took control of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965. In hindsight, he has described the company as a "one-trick pony, the owner of a venerable -- but doomed -- New England textile operation." However, during the last six decades, Buffett turned Berkshire into one of the most successful businesses on the planet.Indeed, Berkshire hit an important milestone on Aug. 28. It became the seventh U.S. company to achieve a trillion-dollar valuation. The other six companies are listed below by market capitalization:Berkshire shares have gained more than 5,600,000% under Buffett's leadership, and no one has benefited more than him. Buffett is worth $147 billion, making him the sixth-richest person in the world, and more than 99% of that total is tied up in Berkshire stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool