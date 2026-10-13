This Warren Buffett Strategy Is Key to Surviving a Stock Market Crash, and It Requires Next to No Effort On Your Part

The S&P 500 is marching higher for a fourth straight year, on track for a gain of more than 100% over this period. Against this backdrop, some investors may feel exuberant, and a market crash might be far from their minds; others, however, may consider that these gains won't last forever and, with valuations high, might predict a market crash on the horizon.

It's impossible to forecast with 100% certainty what may happen next, but one thing is clear: A crash will eventually take place. Crashes are part of the overall stock market cycle, so they do occur from time to time. All of this means that, regardless of the current market direction, it's always wise to prepare for such a moment, and for this, it's a fantastic idea to turn to an expert.

My favorite expert is Warren Buffett, chairman emeritus at Berkshire Hathaway. As chief executive officer of the holding company for 60 years through the end of 2025, he led market-beating returns. Berkshire Hathaway delivered a compounded annual gain of almost 20% over that time period, while the S&P 500 delivered 10%. Buffett has always been generous in sharing his investing wisdom and strategies, and at any time, we, as investors, can look to his words and gather valuable knowledge.

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