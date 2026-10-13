Strategy Aktie

Strategy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.10.2026 10:02:00

This Warren Buffett Strategy Is Key to Surviving a Stock Market Crash, and It Requires Next to No Effort On Your Part

The S&P 500 is marching higher for a fourth straight year, on track for a gain of more than 100% over this period. Against this backdrop, some investors may feel exuberant, and a market crash might be far from their minds; others, however, may consider that these gains won't last forever and, with valuations high, might predict a market crash on the horizon.

It's impossible to forecast with 100% certainty what may happen next, but one thing is clear: A crash will eventually take place. Crashes are part of the overall stock market cycle, so they do occur from time to time. All of this means that, regardless of the current market direction, it's always wise to prepare for such a moment, and for this, it's a fantastic idea to turn to an expert.

My favorite expert is Warren Buffett, chairman emeritus at Berkshire Hathaway. As chief executive officer of the holding company for 60 years through the end of 2025, he led market-beating returns. Berkshire Hathaway delivered a compounded annual gain of almost 20% over that time period, while the S&P 500 delivered 10%. Buffett has always been generous in sharing his investing wisdom and strategies, and at any time, we, as investors, can look to his words and gather valuable knowledge.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Strategy (ex MicroStrategy) 131,16 -2,40% Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 41
10.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10.10.26 KW 41: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
09.10.26 KW 41: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentieren sich vor dem Wochenende höher. An den Märkten in Asien geht es am Freitag wieder aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen