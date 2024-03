This Was the Average 401(k) Match in 2023

If you work for a larger company, there's a pretty good chance that one of your workplace benefits will include access to a 401(k) plan. And if you're lucky, that plan will include some type of employer match.Now 401(k) matches can work in different ways. In some cases, you'll be offered a dollar -for-dollar match of up to a certain amount. So your employer, for example, might say that it'll put up to $3,000 into your 401(k) plan, matching each dollar you contribute yourself. If you contribute $2,200, you'll get that exact sum from your employer as well.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel