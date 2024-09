This Was the Average Social Security Benefit in 1994, and Here's What It Is Now

As of December 1994, the average monthly Social Security benefit for a retired worker was $697 per month. This means that the average retired worker received $8,364 in annual, inflation-protected retirement income. As of August 2024, the average Social Security benefit for a retired worker is $1,920.48 per month, or $23,046 per year. This means that the average Social Security benefit has increased by about 176% over the past 30 years. Obviously, inflation has changed the value of money over time. In other words, $1 in 1994 isn't the same as $1 in 2024. Let's take a look at how Social Security has changed over the past 30 years when adjusted for inflation.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool