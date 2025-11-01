:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
01.11.2025 08:05:00
This Washington-Based Company Could Be a Smart Buy for Growth Investors
From a garage in Bellevue, Washington, in 1995, Jeff Bezos started Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Now, 30 years later, this tech giant still calls the Evergreen State home. And you may be surprised to know that the stock could still be a smart buy today.Amazon stock tends to be an evergreen idea for good reason: It's a really important company, and everyone would notice if it suddenly went missing. With over $100 billion in quarterly net sales in North America, people would immediately wonder where their shipment from Amazon was if workers took the day off.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!