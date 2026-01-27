Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
|
27.01.2026 17:25:46
This Wealth Manager Just Dumped Its Entire $3.5 Million Stake in the iShares Biotech ETF
Rye Brook Capital LLC sold out of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB), liquidating 24,270 shares in an estimated $3.50 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, according to a new SEC filing.According to a SEC filing dated January 26, 2026, Rye Brook Capital LLC sold its entire holding of 24,270 shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The estimated transaction value is $3.50 million, calculated using the average share price during the quarter. The quarter-end position value declined by $3.50 million. The fund reported no remaining shares post-trade.The iShares Biotechnology ETF offers targeted access to the U.S. biotechnology sector, providing investors with a liquid vehicle to participate in the industry's growth and innovation. The fund's strategy emphasizes broad exposure to leading biotech companies, balancing established names with emerging innovators. Its scale and index-based approach enable efficient sector allocation for portfolio managers seeking specialized healthcare exposure.
