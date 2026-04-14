|
14.04.2026 20:19:26
This Wealth Manager Just Made a $7 Million-Dollar Bet on BLCR
According to an SEC filing dated April 13, 2026, Kelly Financial Services LLC established a new holding of 168,755 shares in the BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF (NASDAQ:BLCR). The estimated transaction value was $7.3 million, calculated using the average closing price for the first quarter of 2026. At quarter-end, the position was valued at $6.9 million, reflecting both the trade and price changes during the period.The iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize total return by investing primarily in large-capitalization U.S. equities. Portfolio managers use a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to build the portfolio -- leaning on BlackRock's research team to identify opportunities across the large-cap landscape. The result is a fund that looks a lot like a broad-market holding, but with the potential for alpha generation over passive alternatives.Kelly Financial Services’ purchase of BLCR is a minor signal worth noting -- not because of the size of the trade, but because of what it represents. This was a brand-new position, with Kelly deploying more than $7 million into an actively managed large-cap ETF during a quarter when markets have been choppy and investor conviction has been tested.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung auf Lösung im Iran-Konflikt: ATX und DAX auf Richtungssuche -- Wall Street uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich unentschlossen, während sich der deutsche Leitindex auf Richtungssuche begibt. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich zum Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mit Zuschlägen.