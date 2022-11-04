This Week in Consumer News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the consumer and retail industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

eBay Acquires TCGplayer

By combining eBay's 26 years of experience and commitment to the trading cards category with TCGplayer's expansive ecommerce platform and strategic omnichannel capabilities like order fulfillment and cart optimization, eBay and TCGplayer will enhance the overall collecting experience for customers.

Coach Introduces "Feel the Wonder" Holiday Campaign Starring Jennifer Lopez, Zoey Deutch , and Chan-young Yoon and Unveils its First Virtual Store

A playful celebration of the kid in all of us, the campaign, shot and directed by Anton Gottlob , captures the season's joyful, child-like sense of wonder while spotlighting the house's Winter 2022 collection.

Butterfinger® Brings In-Game Overwatch® 2 Cosmetics to Players

Marking a new era for the Overwatch universe, Overwatch 2 is free-to-play on all major gaming platforms and will offer Butterfinger fans three downloadable items that can be used in-game, including two sprays and one player icon.

L'Oréal USA Announces 2022 Women in Science Fellows, Reinforcing Decades-Long Commitment to Women in STEM

Five postdoctoral scientists were awarded grants to advance their research and encourage the next generation of women in STEM as society looks to solve its most pressing challenges.

McDonald's Brings the World of Wakanda to Families with the New "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Happy Meal

Each Happy Meal includes one of ten "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" super hero toys based on characters from the movie, from fan favorites like Shuri and Okoye to newcomers like Namor and Ironheart.

Hallmark Helps Shoppers Spread Holiday Cheer with Seasonal Greeting Cards and Gift Wraps

Whether shoppers are sharing blessings for Hanukkah, spreading Christmas cheer, wishing loved ones a joyous Kwanzaa, or sending a simple holiday greeting, Hallmark is here for every caring and kindhearted gesture the season offers.

The Home Depot Showcases the Power of Home Décor and Design Through Vacation Rental Property Makeover with Vrbo and Design Influencers

The revitalized Berkshires property highlights how furnishings and décor upgrades elevate a space and deliver greater return on investment for property owners.

Frito-Lay® Introduces Minis: New Bite-Sized Versions of Iconic Doritos®, Cheetos® and SunChips® Flavors

"They say great things come in small packages and consumers will see how true that statement really is when they try the brand-new Frito-Lay Minis," said Stacy Taffet , senior vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America .

BN3TH and Jason Momoa Launch Underwear Collaboration

"These are the undies I wear because they've got this awesome pouch. It's like angels. If you've had a hard day, it's alright — angels. We got you." — Jason Momoa

New PetSmart Data Reveals Over Half of Pet Parents Spend More Time Shopping for Pets than for Some Family Members

PetSmart is helping pet parents check a few furry friends off their gifting list with toys, treats, festive decor and ways to bond with their pets over the holiday season.

