This Week in Consumer News: 10 Stories You Need to See

HOT POCKETS® Made Shorts with a LITERAL Hot Pocket for Those Who Wear Shorts All Winter

For those brave enough to battle the cold year-round, HOT POCKETS® is bringing the heat while keeping sandwiches warm with the new HOT POCKETS inspired shorts.

Salesforce Reveals Record-Breaking Cyber Week: $281 Billion in Global Online Sales

The data showed a departure from Cyber Weeks in 2020 and 2021, when online shopping was increasingly spread throughout the month of November. In comparison, 2022 data show both shoppers and retailers held out for Cyber Week as retailers worked to limit discounts that increased margin pressures and consumers searched for better deals.

Red Lobster® Gives Greatest Gift of the Season - NEW Cheddar Bay Shrimp™

The ever-craveable Cheddar Bay Biscuit meets sweet, succulent shrimp to create an undeniably delicious bite that is impossible to resist.

NYX Professional Makeup Launches Makeup Collection Inspired by 20th Century Studios' Avatar: The Way of Water

The collection was inspired by the characters in the film, along with the vibrant, bioluminescent hues strikingly apparent throughout the land and sea in the world of Pandora.

Have a Paw-ly Jolly Christmas at PetSmart with Free In-Store Santa Photos

All PetSmart stores nationwide are offering this ho-ho-holly jolly photo experience on Dec. 10 and 11, and 17 and 18. Reservations are required and open to the public on Dec. 5 .

Joy Raises $60M in Series B to Extend their Modern Wedding Planning Platform for All Life Events

Vishal Joshi , Co-Founder and CEO of Joy, said, "This financing will accelerate our mission to help the world celebrate better, using intuitive technology and design to make planning the most memorable events of your life more joyful."

Chipotle Drops Mystery Boxes with New Merch and Surprise $500 Gift Cards

"We created Chipotle Goods Mystery Boxes with our superfans in mind. You can now gift, or keep, exclusive Goods for the holiday with a chance at the ultimate surprise of receiving a limited-edition $500 Chipotle gift card in your box if you order in the first 48 hours," said Chris Brandt , Chief Marketing Officer.

Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits Enters Joint Venture for Cantera Negra Tequila

According to terms of the deal, Deutsch Family is acquiring a partial ownership stake in Cantera Negra to become the exclusive global sales and marketing partner.

Instacart Launches Community Carts, Enabling Online Grocery Donations to Food Banks Nationwide in Just a Few Taps

Through December 31 , consumers can participate in crowdsourced cart building for good with the Instacart App by donating groceries that food banks need most this holiday season.

Sourcebooks Launches My Body, My Choice Wall Calendar to Benefit Organizations That Defend Reproductive Rights

Each month's calendar spread is a catalyst for proactive change, featuring practical action items regarding women's rights, diversity and inclusion, LGBTQIA+ rights, mental health, voting, and more.

