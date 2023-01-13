This Week in Consumer News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a fan favorite's return to Pizza Hut, a new Girl Scout Cookie, and more.

It's Back! Pizza Hut Announces the Return of 'The Big New Yorker,' An Iconic Fan-Favorite Pizza from the 1990s

Lindsay Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut, said, "At 30% larger than our large pizza, now is the perfect time to answer our customers' requests and bring back The Big New Yorker in a big way right before the big game next month."

Calling All Arizonans: Pepsi to Celebrate Phoenix with Locals-Only Super Bowl LVII Party

Leaning into the Valley of the Sun's distinct creative culture, Pepsi has partnered with a diverse roster of Phoenix artists, mixologists, and notable personalities to transform Walter Studios into a southwestern football fan's paradise.

Follett Higher Education and Dyehard Fan Supply Launch Partnership to Expand Preeminent Retail Solutions for College Athletics

Follett Higher Education CEO Emmanuel Kolady said, "By joining forces, we'll leverage our shared values and joint expertise to revolutionize the college athletics experience for students, families, alumni, and fans."

Chipotle Launches New Rewards Perk "Freepotle" and Gives Fans the Chance to Win Free Chipotle for a year at All Restaurants in the U.S. and Canada

The ten free food drops throughout the year will include rewards such as free guac, free Queso Blanco, free beverages, free chips, and double protein.

New Study Finds One in Two Americans Would Choose More Energy Over More Sex or Sleep

1440 Foods, a sports and active nutrition company on a mission to energize people and unleash their potential, released the findings of a study showing that while Americans are prioritizing diet and fitness in the new year, what they really want is more energy.

White Castle's Beloved Valentine's Day Dinner is Back!

On Feb. 14 from 4 to 9 p.m. , participating White Castle restaurants once again will transform their dining rooms into fine dining establishments with hostess seating, tableside service and festive holiday décor.

IPSY Announces Bailey Sarian as Next Glam Bag X Curator

Featuring a total of eight full-size products from Drunk Elephant, Pat McGrath , Scott Barnes , and more, the collection features dramatic makeup and no-holds-barred glamour products from women-, black- and artistry-owned brands.

STARRY™ Makes Its Debut - a Crisp, Clear, Refreshing Lemon Lime Flavored Soda for a Generation of Irreverent Optimists

"With STARRY, we were able to create a game-changing recipe with the perfect balance of lemon lime flavor and sweetness compared to the competition," said Danielle Barbaro , Vice President R&D at PepsiCo Beverages North America.

Meet Roxie: The Zero-Proof Canned Cocktail Shaking Up Dry January

Roxie is right on trend with people who are craving satisfying sips they can take to the party sans spirits. Recent data from IWSR shows that the non-alcoholic beverage category is expected to grow by 27.6% among 21- to 25-year-olds.

National Girl Scout Cookie Season Kicks Off by Welcoming a National Sponsor and New Cookie to the Lineup

New for the 2023 cookie season, the highly anticipated Raspberry Rally™ cookie joins the iconic lineup alongside classic family favorites like Thin Mints®, Samoas®/Caramel deLites®, Peanut Butter Patties®/Tagalongs®, and more.

