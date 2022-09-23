This Week in Consumer News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire

Target Kicks Off the Holiday Season Early With More Flexibility, Ease and Value

Target will introduce holiday savings earlier than ever, starting with the biggest Target Deal Days event yet — featuring hundreds of thousands of incredible deals from Oct. 6-8

DoorDash Unveils New Partnerships with Top Grocers and Retailers

DoorDash announces expanded selection with key partners including Sprouts Farmers Market, EG America, Big Lots, DICK's Sporting Goods, and more.

ARIA Resort & Casino Welcomes Proper Eats, an Elevated Food Hall, to Renowned Culinary Portfolio this Winter

Industry trendsetter Clique Hospitality will bring together a collection of highly sought-after imports and only-in- Las Vegas destinations with Proper Eats, an elevated food hall serving eclectic cocktails and global cuisine opening in early winter.

Firework Announces Strategic Partnership with Walmart Connect to Test Livestream and Immersive Shoppable Video Experiences for Retail

By partnering with Firework, Walmart Connect aims to bring shoppable, short-form, social-media-style videos to its own digital properties while also making them available to advertisers, creating a premium video commerce experience.

The Collab You've Been Craving: Taco Bell® Introduces New Beyond Carne Asada Steak™

Taco Bell is offering the first-of-its kind innovation at price parity to traditional steak for a limited time in Dayton, Ohio , area as the brand increases accessibility to delicious plant-based items.

The Toy Insider Experts Reveal the Hottest Toys of 2022 for Smart and Budget-Savvy Holiday Shopping

The hottest and most coveted products for 2022 are broken out into three toy lists: the Hot 20, the toys topping every kid's wish list; the STEM 10, playthings to hone kids' STEM skills; and the 12 Under $20 , high-value toys and games that don't break the bank.

1,000 Teamsters Rally at Amazon HQ to Call Out Company for Exploiting Workers, Harming Communities

Teamsters demand the e-commerce giant end aggressive union busting and dangerous labor practices.

Sherwin-Williams Unveils Highly Anticipated 2023 Color of the Year: Redend Point SW 9081

As neutrals continue to warm up, Sue Wadden , director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams, expects this blush-beige to be a versatile shade seen across residential and commercial spaces in the years to come.

Extra Space Storage Inc. Acquires Storage Express and Appoints Jefferson Shreve to its Board of Directors

Extra Space Storage Inc. and its subsidiaries completed the acquisition of multiple entities doing business as Storage Express, which own 107 remote storage properties across Indiana , Ohio , Illinois and Kentucky .

Scott Disick Set to Launch New Champagne Brand

LDV USA , LLC partners with Scott Disick , entrepreneur and reality star, as they launch Leo De Verzay Champagne in the U.S. Previously, Leo De Verzay was only available in Europe but will soon launch in 41 States in the U.S.

Sanuk Rolls Out 100% Plant-Based Veg Out Collection with Carbon Neutral Materials

This 100% plant-based footwear capsule collection, comprised of just seven low-impact, plant-based and recycled natural materials, offers a lighter step that doesn't sacrifice on style or comfort.

