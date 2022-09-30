This Week in Consumer News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire

McDonald's USA x Cactus Plant Flea Market

"We're taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald's experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that's hyper-relevant for our adult fans," said Tariq Hassan , McDonald's USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer.

PetSmart Partners with Interior Designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent to Launch a New Collection that Brings Style, Beauty and Function to Pet Parents

The exclusive Nate + Jeremiah for PetSmart line features furniture, accessories and décor for small pets, reptiles and fish.

Instacart Launches Instacart Health, a Sweeping New Initiative to Deliver the Ingredients for Healthier Living

Through new products, strategic partnerships, cutting-edge research, and policy advocacy commitments, Instacart Health is built to help increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes.

Tripadvisor's 2022 Dining Directory: Top Rated Restaurants in US and Around the World

Award-winning restaurants this year spanned six continents and 51 countries. Global labor challenges and ongoing COVID-19 restrictions continued to limit dine-in capacity in some markets. Still, gourmands the world over savored dining out, leaving millions of reviews on Tripadvisor chronicling their experiences.

Hefty® Brings Fall to the Trash Can with Pumpkin Spice Trash Bags

In celebration of National Pumpkin Spice Day this October 1st , the brand is unveiling new limited-edition Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Ultra Strong™ Trash Bags.

Build-a-Bear to Unveil NFT Collection and One-of-a-Kind, Collectible Bear Encrusted with Swarovski Crystals and a Red Crystal Heart

In partnership with Sweet, Build-A-Bear enters Web3 with its first collection of digital bears and commemorative plush bears to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

M&M'S® Welcomes First New Character in a Decade

Designed to represent acceptance and inclusivity, the newest member is known for her earnest self-expression. Keen self-awareness, authenticity and confidence are the driving forces behind Purple's charm and quirky nature.

iRobot Introduces World's Most Advanced 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop with Thoughtful iRobot OS 5.0 Updates

Designed for busy households with a mixture of carpets, rugs and hard floors, and those who want a robot vacuum that can also mop, the Roomba Combo j7+ stands out from other 2-in-1 robots by vacuuming and mopping in a single cleaning job, saving time while keeping floors fresh and clean.

Experience the Magic of the Season with New Kellogg's® The Elf on the Shelf® North Pole Snow Creme Cereal

The first-ever cereal with cooling effects brings a wintry chill to breakfast beginning in early October alongside a range of The Elf on the Shelf® products to enjoy.

SHEIN Releases 2021 GHG Emissions Inventory and Announces Plans to Reduce Emissions Within its Operations

Embedding Science-Based Targets in sustainability management is crucial for the company's efforts toward combating climate change and holding itself accountable for sustainability commitments.

Chipotle Pilots Advanced Technology to Enhance the Employee and Guest Experience

The company recently began piloting two new technologies in its restaurants to deliver precise forecasting, optimal quality, and increased convenience for digital guests.

