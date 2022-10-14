This Week in Consumer News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the consumer and retail industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Fresh from the Oven: Spirit Halloween and Crumbl Cookies Conjure Up a Sweet New Costume Collaboration

The new lineup includes officially licensed Crumbl Cookies costumes inspired by the brand's classic Pink Sugar Cookie and iconic packaging available exclusively at SpiritHalloween.com.

HomeGoods Unveils 'House of HomeGoods,' a Unique Bookable Getaway That Completely Transforms for Each Guest Stay

Consumers can book a weekend stay at the inspiring countryside home located in Hudson Valley, NY, for the exceptional value of $29.99 per night.

Eggo® Launches First-Ever Eggo Nog, a Spirited Holiday Drink Made With Sugarlands Distilling Co., to Spread Cheers

Eggo Nog is a rich and delicious eggnog liqueur to elevate parents' free time and give grownups a unique way to L'Eggo of the holiday stress this season.

Bose Introduces the New Smart Soundbar 600

The 600 elevates movies, TV, and music by precisely placing dialogue and vocals, sound effects and instruments to the left, right, and even up above — ensuring no matter what you're watching or listening to, the sound is astonishing.

BLACK+DECKER® Announces Retail Launch for reviva™, the Brand's First Sustainably Led Power Tool Line

The new line up is geared towards the eco-conscious consumer, as each tool's housing is manufactured from 50% recycled material**. The reviva™ drill driver, detail sander, jigsaw and screwdriver are available for purchase on Amazon.com and at additional retailers.

Boorito Returns to Chipotle Restaurants for the First Time Since 2019

Chris Brandt , Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle, says, "After two years of celebrating virtually, we're leveling up the in-person experience with fun activations on social that will help bring fans together on Halloween."

The Children's Place Launches PJ Place, a New Sleepwear Lifestyle Brand, with a Star-Studded Brand Campaign

This new sleepwear lifestyle brand is targeted towards Millennial and Gen Z audiences and showcases an inspirational and diverse group of entrepreneurs, celebrities and influencers, including Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner , CEO of Être Girls, Illana Raia , TV personality, Tyler Cameron , The Toast podcast hosts Claudia and Jackie Oshry , and TikTok stars, Rod Thill and Erika Priscilla .

Mentos Trained a Team of Real Raccoons to Recycle Its Mentos Paperboard Gum Bottles

Following Mentos' successful beta test of recycling raccoons, cities across America can text the Raccoon Recycling Force hotline to inquire about the squad coming to a town near you.

Target Ushers in Black Friday Deals, Available Now, With Major Savings Continuing All Season Long

Both weekly and daily deals are available to shop now and feature the retailer's best planned prices for the holiday season on the most popular national brands and only-at-Target exclusive brands.

Essity launches Issviva - a new brand for women+ experiencing menopause

Issviva's product range comprises vitamins, minerals, supplements and intimate hygiene products that complement Essity's current brands in incontinence and feminine care.

Beverage Alcohol Buying Trends Reflective of Growing Consumer Consciousness, According To Provi Pulse Report

With a high demand for minority-owned products paired with a greater focus on diversity in the alcohol industry, more minority-owned brands are standing out among trade buyers.

