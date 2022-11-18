This Week in Consumer News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire

UPSIDE Foods is the First Company in the World to Receive U.S. FDA "Green Light" for Cultivated Meat as FDA Accepts UPSIDE's Conclusion That its Cultivated Chicken is Safe to Eat

Dr. Uma Valeti, CEO and Founder of UPSIDE Foods, said, "This milestone marks a major step towards a new era in meat production, and I'm thrilled that U.S. consumers will soon have the chance to eat delicious meat that's grown directly from animal cells."

MLB All-Star Aaron Judge Partners with Tall Order and United Legwear & Apparel Co. to Launch His First-Ever Men's Collection

Together, the trio will produce Aaron Judge branded top-drawer basics – including the outfielder's favorite athletic sock silhouette – available in Spring 2023, with an expanded collection planned for the future.

As Temperatures Dip, Wendy's Drops New Italian Mozzarella Sandwiches and Garlic Fries

Psst, if you're really feeling the festive vibes, complete your meal with a new, limited time Peppermint Frosty® for a flavorful way to celebrate the season!

TYSON 2.0, Carma Holdings Reunite Iron Mike Tyson and The Real Deal Evander Holyfield in First-Ever Cannabis Business Partnership

Legendary boxer, entrepreneur, and cannabis advocate Mike Tyson and 4-time World Heavyweight Champion of the World, Evander Holyfield , will come together under the newly formed brandhouse Carma Holdings, to create and deliver TYSON 2.0 'Holy Ears' THC and Delta 8 infused edibles in November as well as Holyfield's own cannabis line in 2023.

eBay Opens Store in NYC that Accepts Pre-Owned Luxury as Currency

Shoppers are invited to have their jewelry, handbags, and watches appraised and exchanged for "closet currency" to purchase authentic items from eBay's top luxury sellers.

Tommy Bahama Launches Resort Concept with Re-Imagined Miramonte Resort & Spa "This is a natural progression of the Tommy Bahama brand," said Doug Wood , CEO of Tommy Bahama. "We have been talking about the idea of a Tommy Bahama resort for decades and believe that our brand's aesthetic, successful $100 million food and beverage business and guest feedback support our brand's evolution into new areas of the hospitality industry."

Jessica Biel's KinderFarms Launches Clean Medicine Brand KinderMed "We created KinderMed because we believe that no parent should ever have to choose between non-toxic and effective when it comes to their child's healthcare products," says Jessica Biel , Co-founder of KinderFarms.

The Op Games | Usaopoly Launches MONOPOLY: Original Squishmallows Collector's Edition As a great gift for any fan who wants to squish, collect, and squad up with Original Squishmallows, the game features an exclusive collectible 4" Squishmallows Cam the Cat Plush which can only be found in the game.

Nuna Baby® Introduces Travel System Category Game-Changer with a New Infant Car Seat, PIPA™ urbn

Nuna's PIPA urbn is the only baseless infant car seat with pipaFIX™ rigid latch that can install in two-seconds at an ultralight weight of seven pounds.

Kendra Scott Launches First-Ever Collaboration with Barbie® The collection assortment includes two necklaces in elevated plating, two bracelets, and two pairs of earrings, featuring the craftsmanship and attention to detail the Kendra Scott brand is known for, as well as the pink hue synonymous with the Barbie brand.

BISSELL Eases Holiday Stress and Mess for Rescue Pet Parents by Giving Away Most Powerful Portable Deep Cleaner

Dedicated to helping people and pets share happy and healthy homes, BISSELL is launching this sweepstakes to not only give back to those supporting the company's mission, but to also help ease the holiday season cleaning stress for pet parents.

