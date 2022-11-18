|
18.11.2022 12:52:00
This Week in Consumer News: 11 Stories You Need to See
A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the consumer and retail industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
Dr. Uma Valeti, CEO and Founder of UPSIDE Foods, said, "This milestone marks a major step towards a new era in meat production, and I'm thrilled that U.S. consumers will soon have the chance to eat delicious meat that's grown directly from animal cells."
Together, the trio will produce Aaron Judge branded top-drawer basics – including the outfielder's favorite athletic sock silhouette – available in Spring 2023, with an expanded collection planned for the future.
Psst, if you're really feeling the festive vibes, complete your meal with a new, limited time Peppermint Frosty® for a flavorful way to celebrate the season!
Legendary boxer, entrepreneur, and cannabis advocate Mike Tyson and 4-time World Heavyweight Champion of the World, Evander Holyfield, will come together under the newly formed brandhouse Carma Holdings, to create and deliver TYSON 2.0 'Holy Ears' THC and Delta 8 infused edibles in November as well as Holyfield's own cannabis line in 2023.
Shoppers are invited to have their jewelry, handbags, and watches appraised and exchanged for "closet currency" to purchase authentic items from eBay's top luxury sellers.
Nuna's PIPA urbn is the only baseless infant car seat with pipaFIX™ rigid latch that can install in two-seconds at an ultralight weight of seven pounds.
Dedicated to helping people and pets share happy and healthy homes, BISSELL is launching this sweepstakes to not only give back to those supporting the company's mission, but to also help ease the holiday season cleaning stress for pet parents.
Read more of the latest consumer-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNcnsmr on Twitter.Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.
- Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.
PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.
For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-consumer-news-11-stories-you-need-to-see-301682508.html
SOURCE PR Newswire
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStarker Wochenausklang: ATX geht mit kräftigen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Dow letztlich in Grün -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Märkte geben bis zum Handelsende nach
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Freitagshandel deutlich höher. Die US-Börsen notierten vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte verbuchten am Freitag Verluste.