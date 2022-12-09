This Week in Consumer News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire

Lights! Caramel! Action! Ben & Jerry's Newest Flavor Directed By Award-Winning Filmmaker Ava DuVernay

Ben & Jerry's proudly presents "Lights! Caramel! Action! directed by Ava DuVernay ," featuring an ensemble cast of vanilla ice cream with salted caramel swirls, graham cracker swirls and gobs of chocolate chip cookie dough.

Toys"R"Us Partners with Anybodies to Launch Web3 Experiences for Fans

The first launch under the new partnership will include the release of 10,000 digital collectibles on Solana, the carbon neutral blockchain.

Wilson Sporting Goods and TB12 Release Limited-Edition Football

A first of its kind for both brands, this collaboration is inspired by Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero's commitment to fueling performance, recovery, and greatness through the TB12 Method. As the official ball of the NFL, Wilson is committed to the growth of football on and off the field, while empowering players and fans alike.

The Endery Partners with Maker's Mark® for a Sustainable Holiday Sweater Collection

Each sweater is handcrafted in Peru utilizing deadstock materials, specifically alpaca wool yarn that has been discarded or recycled and would have otherwise gone to waste.

Diners Have Spoken: OpenTable Announces the Top 100 Restaurants for 2022

This year, restaurants became much more than just a place to grab a meal – but instead, the perfect backdrop for socializing, a way to connect with the local community, and an escape from too much time spent at home.

Byrdie announces winners of its 2022 Beauty Awards

Byrdie's award-winning editors tested, analyzed, and declared winners for an exhaustive list of 109 different beauty categories, all designed to help readers narrow down the absolute best in beauty.

Wingstop Debuts New Flavor That Tastes as Good as Gold

While it's not crafted using liquid gold, Wingstop's Carolina Gold BBQ tastes and looks the part, shimmering a golden hue on top of the brands' cooked-to-order proteins.

PepsiCo Introduces New Packaging Goal, Doubling Down on Scaling Reusable Packaging Options PepsiCo will pursue four approaches to achieve its new packaging goal, including expanding its SodaStream business, both at home and in workplaces through SodaStream Professional; building out its refillable plastic (PET) and glass bottle offerings in partnership with PepsiCo bottlers; growing its fountain drinks business with reusable cups; and accelerating growth in powders and concentrates.

McCormick® Releases Flavor Forecast® 23rd Edition Including Inaugural Flavor of the Year and "House of Flavor by McCormick" Experience in the Metaverse

Kevan Vetter, Executive Chef, Senior Director of Culinary for McCormick, said, "With the inaugural Flavor of the Year, Vietnamese x Cajun Style Seasoning, McCormick is demonstrating the culinary masterpiece that emerges when cuisines are combined. Through our activation in the Metaverse and tasting event, in partnership with Smashburger, we're excited to bring these flavorful concoctions to consumers."

Instacart Delivers the Scent of the Season - Fresh-Cut Trees - for the First Time This Holiday Season

Customers can conveniently get same-day, nationwide delivery of live trees - along with all of their seasonal decor - via the Instacart App.

Swiftly Consumer Survey Reveals 69% of Shoppers Struggle to Pay Their Grocery Bills As a result of today's economic uncertainties, the survey confirms that consumers have adapted not just what they buy, but how they buy, and the recent uptick of in-store shopping presents a tremendous opportunity for brick-and-mortar grocers.

