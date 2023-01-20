This Week in Consumer News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire, including John Legend's new skincare line and new BRACH'S conversation hearts for Valentine's Day.

Announcing Mill: A new way to outsmart waste

Every member receives a Mill kitchen bin that dries, shrinks and de-stinks your kitchen scraps overnight, turning them into nutrient-rich Food Grounds. Once your bin is full – which takes a few weeks – schedule a pickup for your Food Grounds in the Mill app and send them back to us.

PetSmart Searches for First-Ever 'Chief Toy Testers,' Offering $20,000 to the Pawsitively Purrfect New Team Members

PetSmart is on the search for one dog and one cat to fulfill the very important role of Chief Toy Tester. The requirements? Vast experience in play, a knack for toy testing and an advanced palate for sampling an array of culinary treats.

buybuy BABY® Reimagines the Classics with Exclusive New Brand: ever & ever™

An exclusive collection of high-quality, long-lasting apparel, bedding, furniture and more, ever & ever reflects a modern interpretation of classic styles for everyday play, inspired by the sweetness of early childhood.

John Legend Announces Loved01 - Affordable Skincare for Melanin-Rich Skin

"We hope to help democratize the beauty space by offering high-quality products at an accessible price point. Everyone deserves to be seen, represented and provided with the tools to love themselves, starting with healthy skin," says John Legend.

Uber Eats and Visa Partner for Greener Restaurant Packaging

Together, the two companies will make $1 million accessible to qualifying Uber Eats restaurants in New York , Los Angeles , London , Paris and Madrid to be used towards funding sustainable packaging solutions to help transition to a greener future.

Barilla® Celebrates the Season of Love with New Limited-Edition Barilla "Love" Pasta

Nothing says "I love you" like a delicious bowl of pasta! The heart-shaped pasta cut will be offered as a sweepstakes prize, with one lucky fan also receiving a grand prize trip for two to Italy .

Lennox Industries Introduces Groundbreaking Smart Home Innovation

The Lennox S40 Smart Thermostat and accessories go beyond "smart" to ensure the most perfect air and peace of mind for homeowners by detecting air pollutants, customizing comfort by room, providing maintenance reminders and service alerts, and more.

International Icon Dolly Parton Expands Lineup of Her Popular Duncan Hines' Baking Mixes "I'm really excited to launch more baking mixes steeped in my Southern roots, like Cornbread and Biscuits. I think folks are really going to like them and hope they'll bake up some special memories with family and friends," said Dolly Parton .

Web3 Fashion Platform, SYKY, Closes $9.5M Series A Funding Round, Led by Alexis Ohanian's Seven Seven Six

SYKY is building the future of fashion with a blockchain-enabled luxury platform that will serve as an incubator, marketplace and social community for the next generation of designers and consumers.

Post Consumer Brands Collaborates with Disney to Launch New Cereal Offerings in Celebration of Disney 100 Years of Wonder

As a staple at the breakfast table, Post worked together with Disney to create a one-of-a-kind themed fruity cereal, a new-to-market confetti cake flavored cereal and a special edition collector's cereal item.

The One Where BRACH'S® Introduces Limited-Edition FRIENDS Conversation Hearts for Valentine's Day

With messages featuring 26 iconic FRIENDS quotes and references – such as "UR MY LBSTR," "MOO POINT," and, of course, "ON A BREAK" – these treats offer an easy way to spark connection and conversation amongst "friends" this season.

