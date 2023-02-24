This Week in Consumer News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire, including an AI art generator for margaritas and new headphones from Sony.

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the consumer and retail industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

PATRÓN® Tequila Announces New AI Art Generator to Craft the Margarita of Your Dreams

To use the PATRÓN Dream Margarita generator, fans will input answers to a list of three simple prompts including dream location, flavor, and garnish, detailing the elements that will go into their perfect margarita.

DICK'S Sporting Goods to Acquire Moosejaw

Moosejaw, founded in Michigan in 1992, operates a highly successful e-commerce platform, has a loyal customer base, strong vendor relationships with leading outdoor brands and a passionate workforce. Moosejaw also operates brick-and-mortar locations in Arkansas , Colorado , Illinois , Kansas , Michigan and Missouri.

Sony Electronics announces two new headphone models

The WH-CH720N and WH-CH520 headphones give music lovers the option of on-ear or over-ear wireless headphones packed with Sony's critically acclaimed audio technology.

First Comes Love, Then Comes Tacos: Meet the Couple Saying "I Do" at the Taco Bell Metaverse Wedding

Custom cultural elements, celebrity emcee Kal Penn , Taco Bell's first ever metaverse kissing emote, and out-of-this-realm fan experiences come together for the wedding of the year.

SHEIN Launches #SHEINforAll Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

Whether you are exploring tropical locations, laying by the beach, or taking a day tour, SHEIN's Spring/Summer collection will give everyone the confidence they need.

G-SHOCK And Wu-Tang Clan Release Second Limited-Edition Timepiece

The model is a humble flex for fans of the lyricists and G-SHOCK, and a bold reminder of hip-hop's half-a-century influence on street fashion and culture.

Red Robin Reveals Limited-Time Five Star Flavors Menu

The new Five Star Flavors menu takes rich, indulgent ingredients like truffle, porcini, and black garlic, and delivers them with a Red Robin twist. With the limited-time Tycoon Burger and Cheesy Bacon Truffle Fries, guests are invited to experience delicious, fancy flavors in a familiar and affordable environment.

Beautycounter Accelerates Next Phase of Growth with Ulta Beauty Partnership The launch into Ulta Beauty comes as Beautycounter celebrates its 10-year anniversary, marking a decade of pioneering the clean beauty movement.

Victoria's Secret and VS Collective Partner Naomi Osaka Launch First Design Collaboration

Inspired by self-love, the collection includes a variety of casual sleepwear pieces and intimates that encompass the wonder of dreaming. Featured in the collection is Victoria's Secret's new Forever Bra, which includes the brand's first-ever bra pad that can be fully recycled in a closed-loop system developed in partnership with MAS Holdings.

Smashburger® Introduces New Mac & Cheese Inspired Burger Nationwide

Carl Bachmann , President at Smashburger, said, "For this dish, we're using our proprietary smashing technique to smash the mac and cheese on the grill to create a crispy and flavorful baked cheese layer before adding it to the burger. It's something we've never seen done before and know our guests will love it as much as we do!"

Limited edition Romulan Ale Rye Whiskey from Star Trek Spirits arrives at select ABC Fine Wine & Spirits stores

Alcohol beverage supplier Spirits That Rock worked with Star Trek archivists, prop masters, master distillers, award-winning designers, glass artisans and a world-class spirits team to create the most screen-accurate bottle design and highest quality rye whiskey.

Read more of the latest consumer-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNcnsmr on Twitter.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for eBay, Wayfair, and Etsy.

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-consumer-news-11-stories-you-need-to-see-301754945.html

SOURCE PR Newswire