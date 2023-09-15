This Week in Consumer News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire, including King's Hawaiian's partnership with the Manning brothers and the hottest toys of 2023.

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the consumer and retail industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

The J. M. Smucker Co. to Acquire Hostess Brands to Accelerate Focus on Convenient Consumer Occasions

"With this acquisition, we are adding an iconic sweet snacking platform; enhancing our ability to deliver brands consumers love and convenient solutions they desire; and leveraging the attributes Hostess Brands offers, including its strong convenience store distribution and leading innovation pipeline," said Mark Smucker , Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer.

King's Hawaiian Partners with Eli and Peyton Manning to Make Slider Sunday a Touchdown in New Campaign

"The versatility of their sliders means whether it's tailgating during football season, enjoying a backyard barbeque or really just ending any weekend on a high note, we're covered with King's Hawaiian," Peyton Manning added. "We've enjoyed working with their great team and look forward to more great moments to come."

Rita Ora x Primark: From loyal customer to global brand partner - Primark joins forces with Rita Ora for new fashion collaboration

Underpinned by a vision of 'versatility for everyone', it offers customers a piece of her unique style across knitwear, denim, tailoring, casualwear and outerwear, plus accessories and shoes. It will span a 'day to night' theme, reflecting many of Rita's favorite looks.

The Toy Insider Experts Reveal the Hottest Toys of 2023, Launch Perfect Present Wizard for Stress-Free Holiday Shopping

This year's hottest toys appear on one of three featured lists: the Hot 20, toys topping every kid's wish list; the STEM 10, toys boosting STEM skills; and the 12 Under $20 , fun-filled and affordable toys.

Kroger Debuts Limited Edition Private Selection® Harvest Apple Products

Boasting 14 unique items packed with fall flavors, Private Selection's® limited edition Harvest Apple products are the perfect way to ring in sweater-weather. Products include Spiced Apple Pie Seasoned Pretzels, Spiced Apple Cocktail Mixer, Spiced Apple Pancake Mix, and more.

Staining Rugs, Getting Stuck and Can't Learn: iRobot Solves Rival Robot Pitfalls with New Roomba Models Featuring iRobot OS Intelligence

"iRobot understands that customers need to trust a robot will deliver on the promise of automated cleaning. If a robot is continually getting stuck, losing its way, smearing carpeted surfaces with wet mop pads and so on, then a customer's trust in that product breaks down," said Colin Angle , chairman and CEO at iRobot.

Kellogg Company Board of Directors Approves Separation into Two Companies, Kellanova and WK Kellogg Co

Upon completion of the separation on October 2, 2023 , Kellogg Company will be renamed Kellanova, and will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "K", while WK Kellogg Co is expected to begin trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "KLG."

MARS Partners with NFL on First Ever SNICKERS® Luck Shop

To help underprepared fans, today, the brand launched the SNICKERS Luck Shop – a first-of-its kind online store that will drop lucky items and gear from SNICKERS NFL team partners throughout the season.

It's Fall Y'all: Usher in Autumn with 7-Eleven's New Seasonal Bites

"From pumpkin to cinnamon, we've got all your favorite fall flavors covered to pair with your favorite craveable beverage," said Dennis Phelps , 7-Eleven's Senior Vice President, Merchandising (Vault & Proprietary Beverages).

Merrell® and Jeep® Brand Release Special Edition Hiking Boot, Collaboration to Preview at NAIAS

The limited-run " Merrell Moab 3 Mid x Jeep" brand boot will be available for purchase on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 , in eight countries in both men's and women's sizes. To sign up for launch notifications, visit merrell.com/jeep.

Target Teams Up with Fashion-Meets-Philanthropy Lifestyle Brand Kendra Scott for Long-Term Strategic Partnership to Bring Joy to More Families and Communities

The collection offers newly designed products at affordable prices – with prices starting at $15 and the majority of items under $40 – and creates a new way for Kendra Scott fans to engage with their favorite jewelry brand.

