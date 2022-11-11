This Week in Consumer News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the consumer and retail industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

S.Pellegrino® and Stanley Tucci Cook Up First-Ever "S.Pellegrino's Taste of Tucci" Recipe Kit Inspired by His Holiday Traditions

The duo is offering fans a simple and delicious way to recreate Stanley's signature recipe for Gnocchetti con Salsiccia e Broccolini at home with an Italian-inspired recipe kit by the experts at World Chef, a culinary content hub and chef-driven meal kit service.

Ernesta, a New Direct-to-Consumer Custom Rug Company, Raises $25 Million in a Series A Funding Round

Ernesta, launched by John Foley , Hisao Kushi and Yony Feng – three co-founders of Peloton – plans to expand the custom category of the multibillion-dollar domestic rug market by offering residential and commercial buyers the option to purchase from a thoughtfully curated selection of rugs cut to fit their exact space.

Celebrate the Flavor of National Pickle Day with the Vlasic Pickle Candle

Take your pickle obsession to new heights with a candle that looks and smells like a real jar of pickles.

Target Debuts New Larger-Format Store Featuring Modern Design and Expanded Space to Fuel Popular Same-Day Fulfillment Services

Target's new larger-format stores optimize additional space and new design elements and at nearly 150,000 square feet, the locations are more than 20,000 square feet larger than the chain average.

Keurig Dr Pepper Invests in Non-Alcoholic Beer Leader Athletic Brewing Company

The $50 million investment by KDP provides the Company with an equity stake in Athletic Brewing that is comparable to other lead investors, namely TRB Advisors and Alliance Consumer Growth. KDP will have a seat on the company's Board of Directors.

New rugged Instinct Crossover by Garmin is fully analog, fully smart, and full of adventure

Instinct Crossover is a hybrid GPS smartwatch built for those who appreciate a classic analog watch experience but who do not want to compromise essential smartwatch functionality or rugged watch durability.

Southern Comfort Launches Limited-Edition Drinking Pants to Make Thanksgiving Eve Festivities So Tasteful

In recognition of nationwide Thanksgiving Eve homecomings, SoCo is releasing Drinking Pants: a one-of-a-kind line of unisex custom trousers engineered specifically to make the most of the holiday season's conviviality.

Vivrelle Raises $35MM Series B Round with Participation from Celebrities Lily Collins and Nina Dobrev

As Vivrelle continues its journey at the forefront of innovation in the luxury borrowing space, and revolutionizes the way you view your closet, Series B funding will promote accelerated growth across all verticals of the brand's business.

Bloomingdale's Taps Boll & Branch To Introduce New, Sustainable Luxury Bedding Collection

The Boll & Branch collection at Bloomingdale's features sheet sets, duvet sets, bed blankets, quilt sets, alpaca throws, and decorative pillows. Importantly, Bloomingdale's is the first retail partner to carry the ultra-premium Boll & Branch Reserve Collection – made from the world's rarest organic cotton.

Introducing the Un-carrier On from T-Mobile - the Smartest, Flyest Carry-On Ever

It's not only the smartest, magenta-est carry-on ever, it's also the ultimate statement piece that's sure to stand out in a sea of black bag boringness. The limited-edition Un-carrier On is available for pre-order now at TravelMagenta.com.

Canada Goose Announces Las Vegas Residency as Part of its 'Quest West'

Canada Goose continues its retail expansion across the United States with the announcement of two new permanent locations in Las Vegas and Denver ; and two pop-up stores in Aspen and Detroit .

National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation Trains Military Service Members for Jobs and Careers in Restaurants

The Advanced Culinary Training Program is held three times each year at The Culinary Institute of America to bolster service members' culinary performance, understanding, and competencies, as well as maintain a mission-ready workforce.

Read more of the latest consumer-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNcnsmr on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-consumer-news-12-stories-you-need-to-see-301675346.html

SOURCE PR Newswire