This Week in Consumer News: 12 Stories You Need to See

Bulldog "Star" Wins Best in Show at 22nd AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin

"Star," owned by Alaina Moulton , Kevin Mason & Natalie Mason of Glen Rose, TX and bred by Cody T Sickle, Sherry Hazelett and Connie A Chambers, was crowned "America's National Champion" by Best in Show judge Mr. Desmond Murphy after a weekend of intense canine competition.

International Delight® Pivots with the Release of New FRIENDS Manhattan Hazelnut Mocha Creamer

Inspired by Central Perk's Manhattan Mocha coffee, which eagle eye FRIENDS superfans may have spotted on the famed coffee shop's chalkboard menu, the boldly flavored creamer features hints of hazelnut, mouthfuls of mocha and all the excitement of Manhattan .

L'Oréal Unveils Two New CES® 2023 Innovation Award-Winning Beauty Technologies

HAPTA is the world's first handheld computerized makeup applicator designed for users with limited hand and arm mobility. And L'Oréal Brow Magic is a first-of-its-kind smart eyebrow makeup applicator that gives users bespoke brows for their face shape in seconds.

Bloomingdale's Enters the Seattle Market with New Bloomie's Concept

The smaller concept store will provide a casual, contemporary, and highly curated experience, featuring an edit of top brands in a broad range of men and women's categories including apparel, accessories, beauty, giftables and more.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Provides Business Update

For the third quarter of fiscal 2022 (ended November 26, 2022 ), the Company expects to report Net Sales of approximately $1.259 billion compared to $1.878 billion in the year ago period, reflecting lower customer traffic and reduced levels of inventory availability, among other factors.

Roborock Debuts All-New Cleaning Systems, Including Roborock S8 Pro Ultra at CES 2023 "The S8 Series uses the most powerful cleaning system we have developed to date on a robot vacuum, paired with the ability to maneuver around objects and maintain itself, customers can now enjoy a more hands-off deep clean than ever before. While the Dyad Pro brings wet-dry cleaning up a notch with unmatched cleaning power, intelligence, and self-maintenance options," says Richard Chang , founder and CEO of Roborock.

Drizly Teams up with Boisson to Launch First Non-Alcoholic Retailer on its Platform

Boisson's catalog of more than 125 NA (non-alcoholic) brands are available for Drizly's on-demand delivery in the NYC, LA and San Francisco markets. In addition, through Drizly's shipping services in 28 states, consumers can access Boisson's great selection of NA products for delivery in 2-5 days.

Wahlburgers Pickles Sued by Grillo's Pickles, Inc. for Misleading Consumers and Retailers About Use of Chemical Preservative

"In positioning its products as 'fresh' and containing 'no preservatives,' our competitor is effectively duping consumers and retailers, especially those who are actively seeking all-natural food products with clean labels," said Adam Kaufman , President of Grillo's Pickles. "Like our customers, we understand and value the importance of ingredient transparency."

Kohler Showcases Kitchen and Bath Category Leadership at CES 2023 with New Smart Innovations and Designs to Enhance Wellness at Home

The kitchen, bath, energy systems, and hospitality leader will debut products and services designed to help people enhance their well-being at home while leveraging technology to provide smart water delivery and management in everyday life.

H&M Launches Immersive Gaming Experience 'Loooptopia' on Roblox

It allows users to experiment with their digital identity and learn about fashion and circularity in a fun, creative, and playful environment on the Roblox platform that's connecting millions of people through immersive shared experiences, all while encouraging creativity and self-expression.

Vital Proteins Unveils "For Everybody With A Body" National Brand Campaign

"This campaign is an important step toward where we're headed as a brand— we want to use clever content to help educate consumers on why they should add collagen to their routine," says Vital Proteins CMO Jill Abbott.

Chipotle Inspires Fans to Maintain New Year's Resolutions with New Augmented Reality Experience on Snapchat and Lifestyle Bowls

Chipotle is meeting guests where they are in their daily routines with a new lineup of Lifestyle Bowls designed to make healthy habits convenient and delicious.

