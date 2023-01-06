|
06.01.2023 13:07:00
This Week in Consumer News: 12 Stories You Need to See
A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the consumer and retail industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
"Star," owned by Alaina Moulton, Kevin Mason & Natalie Mason of Glen Rose, TX and bred by Cody T Sickle, Sherry Hazelett and Connie A Chambers, was crowned "America's National Champion" by Best in Show judge Mr. Desmond Murphy after a weekend of intense canine competition.
Inspired by Central Perk's Manhattan Mocha coffee, which eagle eye FRIENDS superfans may have spotted on the famed coffee shop's chalkboard menu, the boldly flavored creamer features hints of hazelnut, mouthfuls of mocha and all the excitement of Manhattan.
HAPTA is the world's first handheld computerized makeup applicator designed for users with limited hand and arm mobility. And L'Oréal Brow Magic is a first-of-its-kind smart eyebrow makeup applicator that gives users bespoke brows for their face shape in seconds.
The smaller concept store will provide a casual, contemporary, and highly curated experience, featuring an edit of top brands in a broad range of men and women's categories including apparel, accessories, beauty, giftables and more.
For the third quarter of fiscal 2022 (ended November 26, 2022), the Company expects to report Net Sales of approximately $1.259 billion compared to $1.878 billion in the year ago period, reflecting lower customer traffic and reduced levels of inventory availability, among other factors.
Boisson's catalog of more than 125 NA (non-alcoholic) brands are available for Drizly's on-demand delivery in the NYC, LA and San Francisco markets. In addition, through Drizly's shipping services in 28 states, consumers can access Boisson's great selection of NA products for delivery in 2-5 days.
"In positioning its products as 'fresh' and containing 'no preservatives,' our competitor is effectively duping consumers and retailers, especially those who are actively seeking all-natural food products with clean labels," said Adam Kaufman, President of Grillo's Pickles. "Like our customers, we understand and value the importance of ingredient transparency."
The kitchen, bath, energy systems, and hospitality leader will debut products and services designed to help people enhance their well-being at home while leveraging technology to provide smart water delivery and management in everyday life.
It allows users to experiment with their digital identity and learn about fashion and circularity in a fun, creative, and playful environment on the Roblox platform that's connecting millions of people through immersive shared experiences, all while encouraging creativity and self-expression.
"This campaign is an important step toward where we're headed as a brand— we want to use clever content to help educate consumers on why they should add collagen to their routine," says Vital Proteins CMO Jill Abbott.
Chipotle is meeting guests where they are in their daily routines with a new lineup of Lifestyle Bowls designed to make healthy habits convenient and delicious.
