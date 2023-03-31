This Week in Consumer News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire, including H&M's extended sizing options and a new PEPSI logo.

Cup Noodles® Breakfast is the Latest Innovation from Instant Ramen Leader

Whether you are an early bird or a night owl - Cup Noodles Breakfast has you covered with an all-day breakfast experience. The new offering blends ramen with your favorite breakfast flavors, including pancakes, maple syrup, sausage and eggs.

PEPSI® Unveils a New Logo and Visual Identity, Marking the Iconic Brand's Next Era

The new design showcases a bold typeface, signature pulse and an updated color palette, including the color black highlighting the brand's commitment to Pepsi Zero Sugar.

H&M Strengthens Mission of Inclusivity by Expanding Their Extended Size Offering in the U.S.

H&M U.S. has expanded their extended size assortment, featuring products that go up to 2XL in stores for ladies and men and up to 4XL online for ladies and 3XL for men.

Little Caesars® Puts Corny Twist on Highly Anticipated Re-Launch of Pretzel Crust Pizza

"We are thankful to have countless Pretzel Crust Pizza fans that are extremely vocal about their love for this product," said Greg Hamilton , Chief Marketing Officer, Little Caesars.

BTS POP-UP: Space of BTS in New York

The long-awaited BTS POP-UP in NEW YORK will be the first comprehensive and official BTS store in the United States . The New York pop-up will have the longest opening duration of three months.

Target Announces The Spring Designer Collection Featuring Vibrant, Affordable Warm-Weather Styles From Designer Brands Agua Bendita, Fe Noel and RHODE

The retailer is collaborating with three female-founded brands on a limited-time collection of over 100 vacation-ready pieces, with most items $35 and under.

Shark Beauty™ Partners with Sephora: Bringing the Viral Shark FlexStyle™ and Shark Beauty™ Portfolio to Clients Online

The prestige omni beauty retailer will carry the Shark FlexStyle™ in three configurations, reflecting Shark Beauty's mission to create hair tools made for all hair types. This includes a Sephora exclusive black colorway and carrying case that will launch in mid-April.

Shortcut to Your Grandma Era: Pop-Tarts® Celebrates New Frosted Banana Bread Flavor with Cozy Limited-Edition Pop-Tartigan Sweaters

Pair your cardigan with the new Frosted Banana Bread Pop-Tarts for maximum meemaw vibes. Topped with frosting and complete with the familiar aroma of freshly baked banana bread, each bite brings a mix of banana, molasses and warm spices to life for that fresh-from-the-oven taste sans kitchen skills.

KEEN Footwear Unveils Smokey Bear Collection

The partnership pairs two outdoor icons and aims to support Smokey Bear's mission by helping educate people about how to prevent human caused wildfires. A portion of proceeds from the footwear sold will fund national wildfire prevention programs.

Kellogg® and Little Debbie® Capture Childhood Nostalgia with NEW Kellogg's® Little Debbie® Swiss Rolls Cereal

Doubling down on delicious chocolatey flavor, each bite of the new Kellogg's Little Debbie Swiss Rolls Cereal delivers crispy, chocolatey swirls and a chocolatey creme flavored coating.

The Body Shop US Expands Its Refill Program with the Introduction of Refillable Makeup

The program is most popular among consumers aged 16-34 and sales of refillable products increased 65 percent throughout 2022. "Young people are cognizant of what's at stake for the planet, which is why they're embracing The Body Shop's ambitious sustainability agenda," said Hilary Lloyd , VP of marketing and corporate social responsibility for The Body Shop North America.

Panera Celebrates Launch of New Southwest Caesar Salad with Chicken Plus the Return of Summer Favorite Strawberry Poppyseed Salad

"Panera's southwest spin on Caesar salad takes the flavor to new levels—adding spice and a unique crunch that turn this classic dish into an exciting new offering I think our guests are going to love," said Claes Petersson , Head Chef and Chief Culinary Innovation Officer, Panera Bread.

