This Week in Consumer News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a new Johnnie Walker Blue whisky and Vaseline's new skincare line.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the consumer and retail industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Johnnie Walker Launches Blue Label Elusive Umami

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Elusive Umami is a beautifully balanced Scotch whisky of sweet and savory flavors, with notes of blood oranges and red berries with sweet wood spice, a touch of smoked meat, a hint of salt and pepper with a long, sweet fruit finish.

Introducing Tavo: The Modern Pet Protection Brand from the Makers of Nuna

Tavo launches the Maeve™ Pet Protection System that includes the carrier and vehicle base for an all-in-one safe travel solution for your pets. The 3-in-1 Pet Protection System includes a carrier, vehicle base and stroller frame for expanded travel needs outside of your vehicle.

Shake Shack Partners with Zero Acre Farms to Pilot Cleaner Frying Oil

We're excited to further elevate the taste of their fries, chicken, and other menu items with cleaner frying in Zero Acre oil. This partnership combines the deliciousness that Shake Shack is known for with the health and sustainability focus of Zero Acre, allowing diners to feel good with every bite," said Jeff Nobbs , co-founder and CEO of Zero Acre Farms.

Blenders Eyewear Unveils Winning Eyewear Collaboration with Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders

With this initiative, Blenders Eyewear will unveil a new sunglasses line inspired by the powerhouse coach himself as well as serve as the preferred eyewear partner of CU Athletics.

SOUR PATCH KIDS® Brand Falls into Fall with Limited Edition Apple-Inspired Flavors

SOUR PATCH KIDS Apple Harvest candy is a delicious take on a seasonal classic with three sour-then-sweet apple-inspired flavors: Cranberry Apple, Apple Cider and Caramel Apple.

Vaseline® Introduces its Most Premium Line Yet, Created to Address the Needs of Black & Brown Skin

Co-created with dermatologists who specialize in caring for skin of color, the new line contains premium skincare actives to deliver deep moisturization and advanced benefits normally found in face care.

Crayola Flowers : A Groundbreaking New Platform that Allows Kindness to Blossom

Crayola Flowers is a pioneering platform developed by Mrs. Bloom's through which consumers can purchase colorful blooms with a portion of proceeds from every sale donated to a participating nonprofit of their choice.

Summer and Seltzer Season Live On! Truly Hard Seltzer Celebrates Return of Fan-Favorite Flavor, Truly Rosé, in Newest Limited Release

The all-new Celebrations Mix Pack brings the long-awaited return of Truly's most requested flavor, Truly Rosé, plus three new seasonal styles, Peach Fizz, Cranberry Cheers, and Citrus Sparkler.

Peet's Coffee Launches First-Ever, 360-Degree Marketing Campaign "Coffee for Coffee People," Taking a Humorous Look at the Industry

"Coffee companies seem to have lost the plot recently in terms of caring about actual coffee. So it felt like rich territory for Peet's to come out and let people know that our priority is simply coffee, the best coffee," said Jessica Buttimer , VP of Brand Marketing at Peet's.

Sherwin-Williams Reveals 2024 Color of the Year, Upward SW 6239

Upward SW 6239 is a breezy and blissful shade of blue that evokes the ever-present sense of peace found when slowing down, taking a breath and allowing the mind to clear.

Introducing Finding Foxtale: A New Children's Brand Inspiring Discovery and Adventure

Featuring a collection of thoughtfully designed clothes, exclusive storybooks, and in-person experiences, the company aims to provide opportunities for children and adults to discover the true friendships that will help create a kinder, more connected world.

Butterfinger® Is the Official Candy Bar of Spirit Halloween and Is Giving Away Free Candy This Weekend at Select Spirit Halloween Stores Nationwide

Fans can score a Trick-or-Treaters' dream haul of Butterfinger bars with The Sweetest House on the Street Contest launching September 29 .

Read more of the latest consumer-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNcnsmr, @prnfood, @prnbeauty, and @prnfashion on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

ProfNet Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-consumer-news-12-stories-you-need-to-see-301935634.html

SOURCE PR Newswire