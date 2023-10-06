This Week in Consumer News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a Mean Girls-inspired coffee creamer and a fragrance made from extinct flowers.

WHP Global Announces Toys"R"Us® Retail Expansion to Air, Land and Sea

WHP is set to bring Toys"R"Us to the travel industry with a new retail experience for airports and cruise ships. The first Toys"R"Us airport store will open in November at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport through a partnership with Duty Free Americas.

That's So Fetch! Coffee mate® Debuts Mean Girls Limited-Time Offering, the First-Ever Pink Coffee Creamer

On Wednesdays – and all days that end in "y" – coffee lovers can now drink pink thanks to our creamer that channels the sweet flavor of a cake filled with rainbows and smiles. It's not our fault if you fall in love at first sip with the pink hue and rich frosting flavor or something!

Taco Bell® Celebrates National Taco Day with the Return of Taco Lover's Pass and New Toasted Breakfast Tacos

A combination of every breakfast enthusiast's favorite and simplest ingredients, Toasted Breakfast Tacos effortlessly combine fluffy eggs, melted cheese and the option of bacon, sausage or potato within a tortilla grilled to early morning perfection. It's the perfect breakfast option on the go, in your car or even with your cup of joe.

Arcaea Launches Future Society, A First of Its Kind Fragrance Brand Made from Extinct Flowers

This first collection of products leverages the DNA sequences of extinct flowers to access a fragrance story that previously was not possible. DNA sequencing technology made it possible to understand what scent molecules these flowers may have once produced.

Panda Express® Introduces First-Ever Dessert Menu Item in Celebration of 40th Anniversary

Panda is celebrating its 40th anniversary with the introduction of the Apple Pie Roll, a sweet and fun American Chinese creation featuring a combination of juicy apples, fall spices, and cinnamon sugar like a classic American apple pie and wrapped in a crispy and flaky wonton wrapper, like a quintessential Chinese egg roll.

Lowe's Announces Partnership with Carhartt to Outfit Hardworking Pros

The collection will feature Carhartt's iconic duck jackets and vests, as well as hoodies, T-shirts, workwear pants and beanies. Currently, the collection is available at roughly 250 Lowe's stores across the Northeast, Midwest and Pacific Northwest – with approximately 250 additional stores in Texas , the Southeast and California adding Carhartt products in early 2024.

Dippin' Dots Releases New 'Dough-licious' Flavor: Frozeti Dough™

The unique flavor profile includes a craveable combination of sugar cookie Dippin' Dots Ice Cream, dotted with pieces of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Chocolate Sandwich Cookie Dough and is certified kosher.

Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney , and Charlie Day's Four Walls Irish American Whiskey Coming to a Bar Near You

Four Walls is a tribute to the four walls the gang calls home, the bar, and was initially sold as a limited edition release, raising money for the bartending community. "We wanted to create a brand celebrating the four walls that have held our good times in and kept our troubles out," is how Glenn Howerton describes the gang's initial inspiration.

Domino's® and Microsoft Cook Up AI-Driven Innovation Alliance for Smarter Pizza Orders and Seamless Operations

Domino's and Microsoft will establish an Innovation Lab, pairing both companies' leaders with world class engineers to accelerate the time to market for smart store and ordering innovations that keep Domino's on the cutting edge of technology. Both companies are also committed to responsible AI practices that protect customer data and privacy.

Petco Helps Pet Parents Make Every Moment Merry with One-Stop Holiday Shop

With most products under $20 – and more than 500 items in total – the Merry Makings collection offers deals on apparel, accessories, toys, treats and home décor for every pet family and budget.

Dash Launches Must-Have New Appliances & Cookware Just in Time for the Holiday Season

New holiday additions include fan requests, exciting collaborations, and products to make consumers embrace the joy of home-cooking, including the highly anticipated launch of the 3-in-1 Mini Maker, the first-ever Mini Maker with removable plates.

HARD MTN DEW® Will Pay for Your Wedding - With a Catch: Only Wedding Crashers are Invited

Couples ready to hand over their nuptials to HARD MTN DEW can visit HardDewWeddingCrashers.com and explain why the brand should throw them the ultimate wedding. Submissions will be judged based on imagination, originality and undying love for HARD MTN DEW, and will be accepted through Monday, October 16 .

