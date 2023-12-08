This Week in Consumer News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire, including snow plowing from Domino's and pet photos with Santa from PetSmart.

Domino's® is Plowing for Pizza: Snowy Roads Shouldn't Get in the Way of Hot Pizza

Domino's is awarding half a million dollars in grants for snow plowing, so that carryout customers can have access to hot pizza, even on the coldest, snowiest days. Nominations open up today ( Dec. 4 ) for up to 20 cities to get $25,000 in snow plowing grants.

McDonald's Announces New Targets for Development, Loyalty Membership, and Cloud Technology

"We have a clear trajectory for future growth as we continue to build on the brand strength, global footprint and digital ecosystem that have resulted in unparalleled competitive advantages and cemented McDonald's as one of the world's leading consumer-facing brands," said McDonald's President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski .

Target Announces Holiday Giveaway with Help from Actress and Singer Hilary Duff

500 guests will win $500 in Target Circle earnings to spend like cash at Target stores and Target.com, for a one-of-a-kind holiday shopping spree.

HORMEL® Pepperoni is Making Spirits Bright This Holiday Season with the All-New Ultimate Pepperoni Bloody Mary Cocktail Kit

"The Ultimate Pepperoni Bloody Mary Cocktail Kit is the perfect gift for people who love going on a flavor adventure and enjoy creating new and unique drinks to enjoy during the holidays," said Samantha Hovland , senior brand manager of HORMEL® Pepperoni brand.

Santa Paws is Coming to Town with Free In-Store Pet Photos at PetSmart

On Dec. 16-17 , pet parents can cherish the season and capture a photo of their pet with Santa at the Paws & Claus photo event. Reservations are required and are now open to the public.

Casio to Release MR-G with Iconic Form and Comfortable Dura Soft Band

Based on the concept of delivering "the ultimate in toughness-driven watches," the MR-G line sits at the pinnacle of the G-SHOCK brand, incorporating state-of-the-art technology and master metalworking techniques.

STARRY® and NBA® 2K24 Give Players A Leg Up on The Competition with New Combo & Locker Codes Available at Pizza Hut®

Starting December 5 , when players order the NBA® 2K24 STARRY® combo, which includes the choice of any Pizza Hut Melts® and 20 oz. crisp, clear, refreshing, lemon-lime flavored STARRY, they will score a Locker Code for NBA® 2K24*. Once players redeem their NBA Locker Code in NBA® 2K24, they will have access to in-game apparel and MyPLAYER skill boosts for 10-games.

Ace Hardware Brings Back Fan-Favorite "Holi-DIY" Instrumental Tribute to Customers This Holiday Season

The Ace Holi-DIY music track reimagines the holiday classic Carol of the Bells produced showcasing over 65 hardware store products, including some of Ace's top brands like Milwaukee , Traeger, Weber, and Yeti which make quality gifts for the DIYer in one's life.

Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Debuts "Best of the Best" Guide of Must-Have Luxury Home Essentials

Carefully curated from survey insights gathered from Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Property Specialists, Best of the Best defines the most desirable amenities in a luxury home today and sheds new light on the must-have room comforts and features heading into 2024.

World's First Fully Autonomous, AI-Powered Restaurant Opening in Southern California

Utilizing the most advanced systems in food technology, both grill and fry stations are fully automated, powered by proprietary leading-edge artificial intelligence and robotics. Guests will watch their food being cooked robotically after checking in with their PopID accounts on self-ordering kiosks.

STARBURST® Is Giving Fans an Extra $312 to Pursue Their Passions This Holiday Season

After chewing the numbers and doing some 'STARBURST Math', the brand found that, on average, people spend $312 more on holiday gifts for others than on experiences for themselves*. Meaning the more money spent on loved ones, the less money people have to follow their own passions or discover something new.

White Claw® Launches a Radically New Beverage for Adults That Tastes and Feels Like an Alcoholic Drink, Without the Alcohol. White Claw™ 0% Alcohol is a Breakthrough that Redefines Drinking.

After years of research and breakthroughs including development of our proprietary plant-based sweetener technology, White Claw has found a unique way to make beverages that have all the taste and complexity you expect in an alcoholic beverage, made non-alcoholic from the start, so it's not a lesser version of anything, it's more.

