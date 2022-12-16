This Week in Consumer News: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire

Mars Steps Into The Performance Nutrition Game With New SNICKERS® Hi Protein Bars SNICKERS Hi Protein bars feature the same satisfying chocolate, caramel and peanut ingredients iconic to SNICKERS but now packed with twenty (20) grams of protein offering the nutritional profile consumers expect, with the taste they crave.

Dermatologist-Powered Skincare Company Curology Expands into Retail, Now Available at Target

The expansion increases access to Curology's dermatologist-formulated skincare and marks the first time consumers can purchase the individual non-prescription products at retail.

Build-A-Bear Tycoon Game by Gamefam Launches on Roblox Bringing Iconic Experience to Life in the Metaverse

In Build-A-Bear Tycoon, fans can fully immerse themselves in the world of hearts, hugs, and adventure. They can select, stuff, and personalize their perfect bear, participate in the iconic heart ceremony, build their own fantastical workshop, and explore a colorful and playful world.

Hershey Adds Extra Delight to the Most Popular Holiday Traditions with a Sweet Candy Pairing Guide

Hershey created a special candy pairing guide designed to perfectly match one of its delicious holiday offerings with the most popular traditions unveiled in their recent survey. The guide features seasonal favorites like HERSHEY'S KISSES wrapped in festive foils and Reese's Trees, as well as new products like HERSHEY'S Holiday Bars.

Introducing: The G-SHOCK DW6900JM22-2 By John Mayer For Hodinkee

The DW6900JM22-2 gives the toughness you expect from a G-SHOCK with a colorway that will make your inner creative child smile.

Scholastic Entertainment and Gaumont Join Forces with Teen Actress and Down Syndrome Advocate Sofia Sanchez on Animated Series Rocket Park

Consisting of 11-minute episodes and original music, the uplifting series will focus on four kids who work together to help their community, and in doing so teach young viewers about the power of embracing and celebrating differences, accepting others and themselves, and loving friends and family for exactly who they are.

The Kroger Family of Companies Launches On-Demand Floral and Sushi Delivery on DoorDash

After piloting the offering to customers in select geographies this fall, Kroger will now offer convenient delivery from more than 900 sushi locations and 1,600 floral locations nationwide through DoorDash.

Prima Acquires Prospect Farms to Create the Next Generation Wellness Platform

Together, they form Uplifter Brands, PBC, a next-gen CPG house of clean and conscious brands across personal care, supplements, spa and hospitality, private label, and pet wellness.

Doritos® Transforms Late-Night Dining with the Launch of Doritos After Dark™, an After-Hours Food Experience Offering Elevated, Globally Inspired Bites

Fans can experience the new mouthwatering meals in New York City , Los Angeles , Phoenix , and Las Vegas from 4 p.m. until late into the night December 16-21 .

Kylie Minogue launches Disco Darling fragrance in partnership with Scent Beauty, Inc.

Inspired by Kylie Minogue's latest album, DISCO, this floral, musky and fruit-infused fragrance evokes the exuberance of dance, the dance floor, and is yet another re-invention of the Kylie Minogue fragrance portfolio.

Grubhub Reveals Country's Top Food Ordering Trends in '2022 Delivered' Report: A Year of Takeout Wrapped in Layers of Comfort

2022 delivered the burrito in the no. 1 spot as diners stuck to the comfort that layered gooey goodness brought directly to hearts, bellies, and doorsteps. Jumping all the way from no. 8 last year, diners packed their burritos with everything from sausage and eggs to guac and sour cream more than 4 MILLION times.

Nala Robotics Introduces Autonomous Dishwasher

Currently being deployed in restaurants, senior living centers and other commercial venues, Spotless uses high-performance camera systems and machine learning to provide a complete dishwashing solution, from scrubbing to storage.

HEINEKEN USA's Second Behind the Label Report Dives into Inclusion and Belonging in the US Alcoholic Beverage Industry

While they point to a variety of things that their organizations are doing, those surveyed indicate that focusing on authenticity, representation and transparency in their day-to-day interactions will have the most impact on their sense of belonging.

