This Week in Consumer News: 13 Stories You Need to See

PEPSI® x PEEPS® Get Back Together to Unveil the Iconic Limited-Edition Marshmallow Cola on Store Shelves, Just in Time for Spring

The pillowy-soft marshmallow cola flavor – paired with the instantly recognizable PEEPS®- inspired design in vibrant yellow packaging – is a true celebration of the approaching spring season.

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons Unveils New Collection of Disney Princess-Inspired Gowns and Bridesmaid Dresses

The 2023 collection includes gowns inspired by Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine, Pocahontas, Rapunzel, Snow White and Tiana. Twenty-one gowns were unveiled during a fashion show in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Resort in California .

Forbes Travel Guide Unveils 2023 Star Awards

The 65th annual list features 360 Five-Star, 585 Four-Star and 433 Recommended hotels; 79 Five-Star, 113 Four-Star and 67 Recommended restaurants; and 119 Five-Star and 195 Four-Star spas worldwide. FTG also announced its first-ever ocean cruise ratings with five ships.

Crocs, Inc. Reports Record Annual Revenues of $3.6 Billion , Growing 54% Over 2021

Revenues were $945.2 million , an increase of 61.1% from the same period last year. "Consumer demand for the Crocs and HEYDUDE brands has been exceptional, fueling record 2022 revenues for both brands at a combined $3.6 billion and top-tier adjusted operating margin of 28%," said Andrew Rees , Chief Executive Officer.

Harley-Davidson® Launches H-D® Collections, a Grouping of Lifestyle Apparel Lines Defined by Heritage and Craftsmanship

H-D Collections is launching with three unique product lines: Bar & Shield by Harley-Davidson, Harley-Davidson® Originals, and Harley-Davidson® Authorized Vintage, in addition to planned collaborations.

Chipotle Introduces New California Inspired Fresh Eatery Concept, Farmesa

Farmesa will serve a variety of bowls ranging in price from $11.95 to $16.95 . Each bowl will feature a protein, green or grain, two sides, a choice of five sauces, and a topping option.

Shawn Mendes Joins Scarlett Johansson as the Newest Brand Ambassador in David Yurman "Nature's Artistry" Campaign

"Nature's Artistry" celebrates nature as a constant source of inspiration for the brand, whose artistic jewelry often features sculptural designs inspired by forms and patterns in the natural world.

Truly Hard Seltzer to Refresh Portfolio in Time for Peak Seltzer Season Truly Hard Seltzer Director of Marketing, Matt Withington , said, "We made these changes with the drinker in mind. The refreshed Truly is more shoppable and sessionable, and its new look pairs well with an even easier-drinking Truly."

Traeger Grills Delivers the Next Generation of Wood-Pellet Grills with the All-New Ironwood® Series

Now featuring innovations like Traeger's unparalleled Smart Combustion technology, FreeFlow Firepot and a touchscreen user interface, the all-new Ironwood lineup is where revolutionary technology meets the neighborhood backyard cookout.

M&M'S® Concludes Epic Super Bowl LVII Campaign

The M&M'S brand brought the fun with unexpected plot twists and humorous scenarios, designed to surprise and delight fun-loving fans leading up to and during The Big Game – all culminating with the triumphant return of the beloved spokescandies on one of the world's biggest stages.

Valentine's Day Recap

In recent weeks, consumer brands sent out a variety of announcements related to their Valentine's Day campaigns, product launches, survey findings, and more. Here are just a few from this week:

Roses are Red, Violets are Blue, the Cardi B & Offset Meal is Coming to a McDonald's Near You

"Let me tell you, McDonald's is date night done right," says Offset. "It doesn't have to be all boujee. Get your date, grab some good food, and have fun, that's it."

Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers™ Celebrate Pet Love Stories for Valentine's Day

Eighteen winners were selected to receive Petco Love grants, with Animal Humane Association of New Mexico (AHNM) securing the top Love Stories grant award of $100K , thanks to winning pet adopter, Carol.

PinkCherry Unveils The Sexiest Cities With Their Latest 2022 Interactive Map

The interactive map allows users to explore which city is getting down with sex toys and even diving into which sex toys and pleasurable products users loved and enjoyed most last year.

Read more of the latest Valentine's Day news.

