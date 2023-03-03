This Week in Consumer News: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire, including an AI skin analysis tool and new tequila seltzers from High Noon.

Tequila Lovers Rejoice! High Noon's Sun Will Shine Even Brighter with the Release of High Noon Tequila Seltzer

High Noon Tequila Seltzer is made with real fruit juice, real blanco tequila, is 100 calories, gluten-free with no added sugar, and available in four flavors: lime, grapefruit, passionfruit, and strawberry.

Garnier Nutrisse Announces Drew Barrymore as Brand Ambassador

A self-proclaimed avid at-home hair dyer, Barrymore's role debuts with a creative campaign highlighting Garnier Nutrisse's new and improved Nourishing Color Crème formula for nourished hair and better color.

Cetaphil® unveils digital AI skin analysis tool to empower and educate users with sensitive skin

Cetaphil, the dermatologist recommended sensitive skincare brand, announced the launch of its Cetaphil AI Skin Analysis: a comprehensive skin analyzer offering personalized skin assessment scores and skincare regimen recommendations in seconds.

Athletic Brewing and Super Coffee Create World's First Pre-Workout Brew

Called Suped Up, the new non-alcoholic beer was inspired by the power of positive energy and the grind of endless grit. It is brewed with high-quality coffee and spent brewer's grains. The result is a rich, Extra Dark brew that is full-bodied and contains 5 grams of protein.

Maybelline New York Launches The Falsies Surreal Extensions Mascara Featuring Its First-ever Avatar

The new Falsies Surreal Extensions Mascara is launching with the help of Maybelline's first-ever avatar May, who is featured alongside Maybelline global ambassador Gigi Hadid in the upcoming campaign that merges the real and the virtual worlds.

It's Officially Official: Chipotle to Launch New Fajita Quesadilla Inspired by Viral TikTok Trend on March 2

"TikTok has not only changed the way we communicate with Gen-Z, but it's proven it can identify areas of opportunity within our business," said Chris Brandt , Chief Marketing Officer.

RéVive Skincare Embarks on Nationwide Pop-Up Tour with Neiman Marcus

At each pop-up, guests can enjoy three mini services for face, neck and eye to experience the brand's innovative formulas.

Say Cheese! Farm Rich Introduces Three Smile-Worthy Snacks

The brand's first Plant-Based Mozzarella Style Sticks, Toasted Ravioli, and Pizza Crunchers are available now in the freezer sections of grocery stores nationwide, including Walmart and Kroger.

Introducing Instacart Business: Taking Care of Business So You Can Take Care of Yours

"From stocking up on snacks in the office break room to getting last-minute supplies delivered to a family-owned restaurant, our affordable, convenient and flexible marketplace connects thousands of retailers to businesses nationwide, but with some new features tailor-made for this important community," said Asha Sharma , COO of Instacart.

Double the Fried Chicken. Double the Cheese. Double the Bacon. Double the Chaos: KFC's Double Down Returns March 6 for Only Four Weeks

"The Double Down is one of the most buzzworthy fast food menu items ever," said Nick Chavez , CMO, KFC U.S. "After nearly a decade of people begging for its return, we're embracing the chaos, bringing back our most iconic sandwich ever for just four weeks."

Built to Last: Carhartt Launches Reworked Resale Site, Trade-In Program

Carhartt Reworked does just what the name suggests: reworks previously worn or slightly imperfect gear that isn't done working and gets it passed along to people who can put it to good use.

Hershey's SHE Bars Return to Celebrate the Resilient, Bold, Fierce Women Around Us

The Hershey's SHE bars serve as a heartwarming reminder to take a moment and shine a light on the women and girls who inspire us every day. The brand is inviting fans to recognize the women and girls in their life through the simple gesture of gifting a Hershey's SHE bar.

GHOST® and Cinnabon® Collab on New GHOST® Vegan and Whey Flavor Protein Powder

In addition to using the powder in your shake, you can also use it to add a protein boost to any baked good of your choice, like pancakes, muffins, and waffles.

