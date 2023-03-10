This Week in Consumer News: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire, including new products from Clearly Canadian and QVC's new accessible products category.

Miller Lite is Turning Bad $#!t Into Good $#!t

The beer brand is teaming up with producer, comedian, actor, and undeniable arbiter of good $#!T, Ilana Glazer , to help amend the industry's sexist history of beer marketing and rectify the past. They're turning the age-old, objectifying beer ads (aka bad $#!T) into good $#!T - literally.

Clearly Canadian Introduces Essence and Zero Sugar Products, Serves Up Innovation to Their Fanatically Loyal Customer Base

CEO Paul Tepperman said, "Sales of Clearly Canadian in our iconic glass bottles continue to exceed all expectations, and by offering these two new product lines, we are excited to be welcoming new fans into our community."

Dove Invites You to Take a Stand And #TurnYourBack to Digital Distortion

While social media filters can be a source of creativity and self-expression, effects like Bold Glamour dramatically distort reality and reinforce narrow and unattainable beauty standards.

QVC Announces Expanded Commitment to Accessible Product Assortments & Video Shopping Experiences

QVC has launched a dedicated Accessible & Adaptive category – with hundreds of products spanning fashion, home, electronics and beauty – making QVC one of the first U.S. retailers to curate the full lifestyle of accessible products into a single multicategory offering.

Oats Overnight raises $20M+ to expand in retail and bring customers into the product development process

Oats Overnight is redefining the way CPG brands interact with their consumers, bringing customers directly into the R&D process. Every month, a new flavor is shared pre-launch with 100,000+ active subscribers and the R&D team communicates with customers directly to hear how the recipe is received.

Peet's Dedicates Annual Anniversary Blend to International Women's Day; Launches Micro-Financing Program for Women Coffee Farmers

Peet's will donate a portion of every sale of this year's Anniversary Blend to Mujeres to Market, an inaugural micro-financing program underwritten by Peet's to aid women growers in Huila, the southern coffee growing region of Colombia .

TULA Skincare Partners with Ulta Beauty to Celebrate #EmbraceYourSkin Day Nationwide

TULA Skincare, the leading doctor founded, cleanical prestige skincare brand has partnered with Ulta Beauty on a 360-degree confidence campaign.

BAKED Lay's® and Subway® Debut New Footlong Crisp To Celebrate National Potato Chip Day

Following the success of its first-ever footlong cookie, which debuted on National Cookie Day last year, Subway is continuing to fuel its fans' love for footlongs by partnering with BAKED Lay's to deliver the next world-famous snack staple.

Time to Vote! Cadbury Announces Top 10 Rescue Pet Finalists in Annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts

After receiving thousands of entries from pet parents across the country including dogs and cats to beavers and horses, it is now time for America to pick the 2023 Cadbury Bunny!

Exclusive Clarins Precious skincare line launches during Fashion week, with an intimate celebration at Paris based Michelin star restaurant Akrame

Clarins, the renowned skincare brand, hosted an exclusive dinner on Wednesday, March 1 , during Paris Fashion Week to celebrate the launch of its luxury skincare line, Clarins Precious.

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard Offers Free Italian Ice to Celebrate the First Day of Spring

All guests who visit a Rita's location on March 20 will receive a FREE Italian Ice in the flavor of their choice to celebrate the First Day of Spring, including a new flavor that will be available starting that day – Gummy Bear Ice.

Pizza Hut Brings Back Limited-Edition Mini Basketballs for the First Time Since the 1990s

For those who may be looking to practice free throws on their own at home, orders of the Big New Yorker pizza from participating locations will come with specialty March Madness® packaging that turns into a basketball hoop and backboard that pairs perfectly with the new Mini Basketballs.

Clé de Peau Beauté Announces the Fifth Recipient of the 'Power of Radiance Awards'

As the head of Science at Genesis School in Hanoi, Vietnam , Dao Thi Hong Quyen has made significant contributions to STEM education over the past eight years. Luxury skincare and makeup brand Clé de Peau Beauté has named her this year's recipient of the Power of Radiance Award.

