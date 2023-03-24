|
24.03.2023 12:12:00
This Week in Consumer News: 13 Stories You Need to See
A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a legacy-inspired Bath and Body Works fragrance launch and the winner of the annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts.
NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the consumer and retail industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
The first-of-its-kind filtration process uses tremendous pressure equal to three 30-foot waves to create a vodka with distinctive taste, aroma, and smoothness.
After completing a short questionnaire on their dog's attributes, sensitivities, and health goals on petco.com, pet parents will receive a personalized meal plan with specific feeding guidelines based on the pet's breed, age, body type, activity level and more.
Bath & Body Works leveraged National Fragrance Day on March 21 to announce the launch of its newest collection of fragrances, designed to help customers find the scent they identify with most through an expansion of its Gingham fragrance portfolio and its 'Find Your Gingham' campaign.
The shoes feature extra-durable outsoles made from used car tires (black) or volcanized natural rubber (khaki) to provide improved comfort and traction, all-metal D hooks to provide reliability when consumers go to lace up, and 100% recycled cotton.
The goal of the brand is to offer pet parents a line of thoughtfully designed, high quality products to keep dogs comfortable at home and secure while traveling, while also making it easier to take them on outdoor adventures like camping and hiking.
Laura Brookhiser, L.E.K. Managing Director and survey report co-author, said, "…it's worth noting that legacy brands that have been able to provide a consistent message and experience over time, like Nike and Columbia, have maintained their strong overall performance – but consumers are also getting excited about up-and-coming brands, like HEYDUDE, HOKA and On."
"At Takis®, we're all about giving our fans what they want, so we set out to craft the ultimate recipe for an equally-daring snack that captures all of our classic intensity with none of the spice – a flavor that will surely 'WOW' your tastebuds," said Sandra Kirkpatrick, Marketing Director for Takis.
After receiving an impressive number of votes from animal lovers across the country, Crash the Cat from Boise, Idaho, has been crowned the winner of the fifth-annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts, 'Rescue Pets Edition.'
The collection includes a mix of kitchen electrics, cooking tools, baking tools, and gadgets as well as food items like Ready to Bake Cornbread Batter and Southern Brunswick Stew.
Beginning at 10:00pm ET on March 24th, legal-age fans of the brand located in select ZIPs within New York City, Miami, and Washington, D.C., can text a peach emoji to 73255 for the chance to win a special late-night delivery from Simply Spiked.
David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, debuts REIMAGINE by DB Studio, their first ever eco-minded collection of gowns made from effortlessly chic recycled fabrics.
The bundle features a selection of Kellogg's breakfast favorites, including: Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Kellogg's® Froot Loops, Kellogg's® Frosted Mini-Wheats, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Nutri-Grain®, and Eggo®. Plus, each bundle comes with a commemorative item signed by Longoria and enclosed in a protective display case.
At Studio By Sally, consumers can shop for professional-quality hair color and beauty products; and participate in hands-on education through an innovative "teaching salon" concept.
