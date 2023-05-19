This Week in Consumer News: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire, including consumers' drinking trends and H&M's new Stranger Things collection.

Drizly's Annual Consumer Trend Report Finds Americans Drinking Out Less, Shaking Up Their Summertime Sips, and Embracing At Home Entertaining

The fifth annual nationwide survey from Drizly uncovers consumers are reaching for more red wine this summer, ready-to-drink cocktails are becoming a year-round staple, and inflation is prompting a return to at home bartending and gatherings.

H&M Previews Stranger Things Kids Summer Collection with a Limited Time Immersive Experience in H&M Loooptopia on Roblox

The Stranger Things inspired summer collection features relaxed and easy summer separates, retro prints inspired by the 80's and 90's and graphic t's as well as varsity style jerseys and effortless surfer inspired sets. The 24 piece capsule collection offers a size range for kids 8-14yrs old and will be available to shop in stores and online at www.hm.com.

Thomas Ashbourne Introduces 'The After Hours' Espresso Martini, Neil Patrick Harris's New Venture into Craft Cocktails

"I love an espresso martini for its smooth and bold taste, and its ability to be both sophisticated and the life of the party all at the same time…who wouldn't want that?" says Harris.

The Liberation of "Taco Tuesday" Begins: Taco Bell Fights to Cancel Existing Trademark Registrations

Taco Bell believes "Taco Tuesday'' should belong to all who make, sell, eat, and celebrate tacos. How can anyone Live Más if they're not allowed to freely say "Taco Tuesday?" It's pure chaos.

5. Pacsun Raises the Bar for Resale and Streetwear with Launch of Second PS Reserve Space in Los Angeles

"Since its inception two years ago, PS Reserve has become the go-to destination for the latest in resale streetwear fashion, and it's great to see the initiative grow and be able to give our community more access to it in-store, in addition to online," said Richard Cox , VP of Men's Merchandising at Pacsun.

Wendy's Partners with Pipedream to Pilot Industry-First Underground Delivery System for Mobile Orders

By connecting the Wendy's kitchen to an Instant Pickup portal positioned outside the restaurant, this first-of-its-kind delivery system is designed to provide digital customers with a fast and convenient pick-up option without having to leave their car.

Jennifer Aniston's Haircare Brand LolaVie Announces First Retail Partnership with Ulta Beauty

Monica Arnaudo , chief merchandising officer, Ulta Beauty, said, "With beauty enthusiasts continuing to prioritize their personal values, we're proud to exclusively offer a brand that aligns so seamlessly with conscious-minded consumers seeking effective solutions that are both good for people and the planet.

Toys"R"Us® Takes Flight: WHP Global and Duty Free Americas Partner to Open First Toys"R"Us Airport Store

Jerome Falic , CEO of Duty Free Americas, said, "Toys"R"Us is a globally recognized brand beloved by millions of families, and we are confident that the store at DFW will become a must-visit destination for travelers."

This Summer's Gonna Be a Blast: Limited-Edition HARD MTN DEW Baja Blast Variety Pack® Features Three New Versions of Fan Favorite Flavor; Appoints One Lucky Fan "Chief HARD Officer"

The brand is officially declaring this summer as the summer of HARD MTN DEW Baja Blast and is unlocking exclusive ways for fans to get in on the fun, including a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hold a coveted position on the team.

Denny's Fan Favorite Super Slam Returns for Big Classic Breakfast Around the Clock

The Super Slam, which is a featured item on Denny's "All Day Diner Deals" value menu, includes two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs cooked to order, two bacon strips, two sausage links, and crispy hash browns.

Ernesta Launches Beta Program, Offering Custom-Sized Rugs Across the U.S.

Ernesta provides designer quality, custom-sized area rugs, crafted to fit your room perfectly. The Beta launch allows consumers to select and size their own rug for the first time, continuing Ernesta's momentum after the overwhelming success of its invitation-only Alpha program earlier this year.

Pepsi® and Bad Bunny Invite Consumers Nationwide to "Press Play On Summer" with New Campaign

The "Press Play On Summer" offer provides unlimited listening on Apple Music with the purchase of select limited-edition PepsiCo beverages.

TextbookRush.com Steps up as Amazon Stops Providing its Textbook Rental Services; Becomes the Primary Source with Low Prices and Years of Industry Expertise

Since 2002, TextbookRush.com has built on a nearly 30-year heritage of book buying and selling experience that started at The Ohio State University in 1994 with retail brick-and-mortar stores. Today, TextbookRush.com has grown into a trusted brand used by college students nationwide.

