This Week in Consumer News: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a new collection from Gap, free mullets from Fritos, and Petco's Halloween "Bootique."

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the consumer and retail industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Walmart Tops the Fortune Global 500 List For 10th Consecutive Year

On Fortune's authoritative ranking of the (current) corporate world order, the Arkansas -based retailer claimed No. 1 for the 10th consecutive year and for the 18th time since 1995. Walmart joins a spike in the number of U.S. companies on the Global 500 this year, reaching its highest total since 2010 at 136 companies, which is also the highest for a stand-alone country.

Gap Partners with LoveShackFancy on a Limited-Edition Collection for Every Generation

The 76-piece collection brings a fresh take to classic denim, pastels and logo, incorporating neutral tones, floral prints, whimsical textures and fabrics showcasing a romantic and nostalgic twist to Gap's signature arch logo typeface.

Free Mullets??? Fritos® Gets Fans Flow Ready

Fritos, the Official Snack Sponsor of the USA Mullet Championship, is giving away 1,000 free mullet haircuts at all Floyd's 99 Barbershop locations and chance to win $10,000 .

Petco Debuts Annual Halloween 'Bootique' Collection with Offerings for Every Pet Type and Budget

Featuring more than 350 items total, including over 200 products under $20 , the new collection ranges from apparel, accessories and home décor to toys and treats.

Reynolds Wrap® is Sending One Lucky Griller on the First-Ever All-Expenses-Paid "Wild West Steak-Cation"

Learn from the best in the wild, wild west: From epic foil recipes to eating steak for three meals a day, take cooking lessons from real-life cowboys and cowgals in the greater Yellowstone, Montana region.

Herbalife Introduces Herbalife V, A New Product Line to Meet Increased Consumer Demand for Plant-Based Options

"Today's consumer is savvy, reads labels, and understands healthy ingredients, and with the launch of the Herbalife V, we are meeting their goals whether they eat only plants or mostly plants, want to add more plants to their diet, or are plant curious," said Humbi Calleja, vice president and general manager of Herbalife, North America .

Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice: 7-Eleven's Legendary Pumpkin Spice Latte is Now in Stores - Earlier than Ever Before

"We know our customers wait all year long for their favorite fall flavors…so we decided to break out the pumpkin a little bit early this year," said Dennis Phelps , 7-Eleven's Senior Vice President, Merchandising (Vault & Proprietary Beverages). "It may not quite feel like fall outside yet, but it sure can taste like fall as we enjoy the first Pumpkin Spice Latte of the season."

Meet the Grantees from Glossier's 2023 Grant Program for Black-Owned Beauty Businesses

After months of review, Glossier is pleased to share the 2023 Grantees which range from halal-certified skincare to feminine hygiene to wellness. These six visionary founders stood out amongst hundreds of talented applicants, building incredible brands, innovative products, and changing the future of beauty.

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Brings the NY Chopped Cheese Sandwich to the 71% of Americans Who've Never Tried it for a Limited Time

This craveworthy sandwich is steeped in rich history, originating as a menu staple in New York delis and bodegas. Made with chopped ground beef, melted American cheese and grilled onions served on a toasted roll then topped with mayo, ketchup, lettuce and tomatoes, this "kind of cheesesteak, kind of burger" is all Chopped Cheese at Capriotti's.

Toy Association's "Back to School" Shopping List Features 25 STEAM Toys for Kids

Families can now shop the list of toys, choosing from a variety of hands-on building sets as well as activities that gamify mathematical concepts and invite kids to explore outer space, natural sciences, and much more.

First-Ever U.S. Indigenous Fashion Week Launches in Santa Fe, New Mexico

Premiering the first week of May 2024 , the four-day event includes fashion symposia, a soirée and runway days showcasing the talent of Indigenous designers across North America— while featuring artists who merge the boundaries between art, design and fashion.

CeraVe Expands Its Therapeutic Skincare Line with the Addition of Four New Products

CeraVe, the #1 dermatologist-recommended skincare brand in the United States , is introducing four new product innovations, including Hydrating Sheer Sunscreen, Ultra-Light Moisturizing Gel, Hydrating Foaming Oil Cleanser, and Acne Foaming Cream Wash, to its ever-growing collection of therapeutic skincare.

VTech® Announces Exciting New Additions to Switch & Go® Line

The new line-up includes the Switch & Go 3-in-1 Rescue Rex, Triceratops Fire Truck and 2-in-1 Spino Speedster. "Our new fall introductions feature even more opportunities for big adventures, with a rescue fleet that comes together to form a giant 3-in-1 Rescue Rex, letting kids use their imaginations to save the day," said Danielle Norwood , Vice President, Marketing, VTech Electronics North America.

Read more of the latest consumer-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNcnsmr, @prnfood, @prnbeauty, and @prnfashion on Twitter.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for Wingstop, Wayfair, and Etsy.

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-consumer-news-13-stories-you-need-to-see-301893214.html

SOURCE PR Newswire