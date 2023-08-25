This Week in Consumer News: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Subway's sale announcement and the Toy of the Year finalists.

Subway® Announces Sale to Roark Capital

The transaction comes on the heels of Subway announcing its 10th consecutive quarter of positive same store sales. The company will continue to execute its strategy with a focus on sales growth, menu innovation, modernization of restaurants, overall guest experience improvements, and international expansion.

Pepsi® Celebrates Its Historic 125th Anniversary with 125-Day-Long Campaign, Spotlighting Iconic Moments of the Past, Present and Future

On August 28 , the brand will start the party by offering free Pepsi to everyone across the U.S., and over the course of the 125 days leading up to New Year's Eve, the brand will launch 125 various types of programming including immersive events, social content moments and giveaways.

Why Didn't We Launch This Sooner?! Domino's® Introduces Pepperoni Stuffed Cheesy Bread

Domino's Pepperoni Stuffed Cheesy Bread combines the best parts of pepperoni pizza into a savory snack. Each eight-piece order of oven-baked breadsticks is stuffed with cheese and pepperoni. It is covered in a blend of cheese made with 100% real mozzarella and cheddar, and seasoned with a touch of garlic and Parmesan for a flavor-packed bite every single time.

The Toy Foundation™ Reveals the 2023 Toy of the Year® Awards Finalists

An animated game to create movie magic, an activity table to drop musical beets, and an 8-foot inflatable obstacle course to spark endless outdoor fun are among the inventive finalists for the prestigious Toy of the Year® (TOTY®) Awards.

Total Flavor Touchdown: Wendy's New Loaded Nacho Sandwiches and Queso Fries Join the Made to Crave Menu

This winning combination of crunchy, cheesy goodness will have fans waving goodbye to their bland meals and transferring to Wendy's. It's time for a flavor upgrade.

The GREENIES™ Brand and Christian Siriano Collaborate to Unveil HOUNDSTOOTHLESS™

Dog lovers and fashion gurus alike can match with their furry best friend this season by entering a sweepstakes for a chance to get their paws on the limited-edition HOUNDSTOOTHLESS trench coat. The dog and human trench coats are soft-knitted and lightweight and are available in three sizes – small, medium and large.

Savor the Tastes of Fall with a Variety of Tim Hortons® Seasonal Offerings

Beginning August 23 , Tim Hortons will feature new fall beverage flavors as well as a seasonal muffin and donut. Guests can indulge in the limited-time flavors of pumpkin spice, maple cinnamon sugar, spiced apple cranberry and fall peach.

Hellmann's Scores Major Touchdown - Signing Quarterback Will Levis to a New Lifetime Supply of Mayonnaise Contract

As the first athlete to secure such a deal from the number one best-selling mayonnaise brand, Levis and Hellmann's aim to show how mayonnaise's limitless possibilities can creatively elevate any dish, even if that means adding a dollop to your morning coffee.

The Home Depot Launches New Homeowners Hub Designed with Millennials in Mind

From moving checklists to project guides, and virtual workshops to design inspiration, the online hub brings The Home Depot's expertise directly to customers. The virtual workshops provide expert, step-by-step guidance on projects like how to paint a room, replace light fixtures, install a faucet, or replace a garbage disposal.

Hip-Hop Legend Doug E. Fresh Drops a Beat to Support Redesign of McCormick® Herbs & Spices

"I'm back in the kitchen, cooking up some hot new sounds to introduce McCormick's new red caps, which are designed to keep flavor fresh, like me," said hip-hop legend Doug E. Fresh .

Celebrity Chef Curtis Stone Partners with Zulily to Take Stress Off Mom's Plate

To help moms win throughout the back-to-school season, Stone has curated nine recipes for kids of all ages, spanning nutritious meals for grade schoolers and teenagers, to dorm room-friendly dishes for college freshmen. Each recipe costs less than $30 for all ingredients and can be made in 30 minutes or less.

K-Swiss Announces Partnership with Pickleball Coach to the Stars Matt Manasse

This partnership with Manasse will be a multi year apparel and footwear deal. The brand continues to build a bigger and stronger team of athletes than ever before and Manasse is a great fit for the brand's values. K-Swiss is making several moves to further invest in Pickleball.

This Hunger Action Month, Two Good® and Busy Philipps Are Asking People to #GetHangryForGood to Help Get Food to Those In Need

While "hangry" traditionally embodies the bad-temper or irritability that comes from being hungry, Two Good believes that hanger should instead be channeled into a force for good to help the 1 in 10 households that are experiencing food insecurity.

