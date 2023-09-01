This Week in Consumer News: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a Pringles Everything Bagel launch and fall scents from Bath & Body Works.

Wingstop's New Cajun Meal Deal Offers Everything Fans Crave, Smothered in Extra Flavor

Only available at Wingstop, the meal comes in fans' choice of a cooked-to-order chicken sandwich, classic wings, boneless wings or crispy tenders with craveable loaded fries, drizzled with Wingstop's signature ranch, melty cheese and bold Cajun seasoning.

Iconic Apparel Brands Ann Taylor, LOFT and Talbots Come Together as KnitWell Group

KnitWell's name reflects the Company's core belief that each strong brand is distinctive, but when put together they are a powerhouse retail organization dedicated to meeting customers where they are in their journey.

PepsiCo's Frito-Lay and Beverages Brands Team Up with NFL Icons and Legends to Celebrate Kickoff with "Unretirement" Campaign

Roster of football stars appear alongside some of America's favorite snack and beverage brands: DORITOS®, LAY'S®, TOSTITOS®, Pepsi® Zero Sugar, STARRY™, MTN DEW® and more.

Saúl "Canelo" Álvarez Brings VMC Tequila-Based Canned Cocktails to U.S.

VMC, which was launched in Mexico to great success in 2022, stands for Viva Mexico Cabrones, an exclamation of pride and celebration of Mexico . The cocktails are crafted with the expertise of master tequila makers using blue agave grown in Jalisco .

Instacart Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Instacart intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "CART."

New Pringles® Everything Bagel Puts a Crisp Twist on a Trending, Fan-Favorite Flavor

With flavor notes of sesame and poppy seeds followed by hints of cream cheese that perfectly blend with toasted onion and garlic, snackers and bagel aficionados alike can enjoy a morning bagel in crisp form anytime and anywhere.

Subway® Rises Above the Rest with a Flying Footlong

The Subway in the Sky will stop in cities across the U.S. as it soars through the sky in September, including Kansas City , Atlanta , Orlando and Miami .

Butterball Releases Its 2023 Thanksgiving Outlook Report

Notably, 79% of consumers who plan to celebrate Thanksgiving expect inflation to impact their plans. However, holiday hosts remain committed to serving turkey, with 82% still planning to serve it.

Neiman Marcus Celebrates Brand Heritage Through Innovative New Frontiers Fall 2023 Campaign

New Frontiers features expert curation of the finest fashion assortment for the American luxury customer. The campaign boldly celebrates moving forward and breaking boundaries while drawing upon the Neiman Marcus magic, heritage, dedication to customer relationships, and fashion authority.

Máka Mia Pizza Introduces Mia V4.5, a New Robotic Pizza Shop

The Robotic Pizza Shop features two stone hearth ovens that will perfectly cook and serve great pizzas in less than three minutes, without human assistance. It's designed for retailers with significant foot traffic, including college and university communities, airports, hotels, amusement parks, convenient stores, and stadiums and sports facilities.

Bath & Body Works Announces Official Kickoff of Fall with 35+ Wonderfall Just-Dropped Fragrances

"From beloved fall ingredients like apples and pumpkins to fall-forward sweets and drinks and outdoorsy-inspired scents, there's truly something for everyone in this year's collection," said Betsy Schumacher , Chief Merchandising Officer at Bath & Body Works.

Hallmark and Venmo Launch First-of-Its-Kind Hallmark + Venmo Cards

The unique gifting solution makes it easy, secure and convenient to brighten someone's day by sending money and a smile.

Spindrift's Fan-Favorite Spiced Apple Cider and Cranberry Raspberry Flavors Return for Fall

As the weather cools and the leaves begin to change, Spindrift canned the taste of autumn with a slightly sweet and subtly pulpy take on two iconic fall flavors.

