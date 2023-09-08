This Week in Consumer News: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a Pumpkin Spice Frosty from Wendy's and a new home office line from Martha Stewart.

Wendy's Brings the Taste of Fall to Fans with New Seasonal Pumpkin Spice Frosty

Joining the Chocolate Frosty on menus, the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty* merges the same creamy, delectable texture Frosty fans know and love with hints of pumpkin and a blend of warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg for a taste of familiar fall flavors in every bite.

Build-A-Bear Celebrates National Teddy Bear Day with "Buy a Bear, Give a Bear" Promotion and Donation

For every furry friend purchased in Build-A-Bear Workshops and online on National Teddy Bear Day ( Sept. 9 ), a reciprocal furry friend will be donated by Build-A-Bear and distributed by Build-A-Bear Foundation to a child or a classroom in need, with a goal of providing at least 50,000 fuzzy hugs.

Ubique Group and Lifestyle Expert Martha Stewart Team Up to Launch Line of Home Office Furniture and Storage Solutions

The full line, which includes office chairs, desks, storage shelves, drawer organizers, desktop organizers, and wall organizers, showcases the meaningful details for which Stewart has become known.

Peanut Butter Minis Are the Newest Innovation from Mars

The new addition to the iconic M&M'S line-up inspires more moments of happiness by combining the beloved flavor of M&M'S Peanut Butter chocolate candies with the tiny fun size of M&M'S Minis, delivering a rich, peanut-buttery taste and satisfyingly crunchy candy shell in every teeny-tiny bite.

Banana Republic Celebrates the Launch of BR Home

The BR Home collection, expanding across bedroom, living room, and dining room furniture as well as lighting and home décor, showcases materials and craftsmanship from around the world, building on the quality expressed through the brand's ready-to-wear lines.

Monster Energy x Call of Duty® Team Up

Consumers will be able to get their hands on special cans of Monster Energy Original, Monster Zero Ultra, and Monster Energy Zero Sugar with art showcasing the iconic "Ghost" character that has been a fan-favorite of the Call of Duty franchise for over a decade.

Exclusive collaboration Lancôme x Louvre - Beauty is a living art

The Louvre Museum and Lancôme are joining forces in an unprecedented collaboration. Inspired by nine masterpieces from the sculpture department, as well as the museum's lights and colours, Lancôme has designed a limited-edition of skincare and makeup products signed Lancôme x Louvre.

Introducing Subway® MVP Rewards, a New Loyalty Program with More Points, More Ways to Earn - and of Course, More Subs

Besides craveworthy signature subs and meal upgrades, members at the Captain and All-Star tiers will soon have access to special Subway merchandise and members-only VIP exclusives.

Playa Bowls Announces 2023 Fall Specials

"Playa Bowls goes beyond simply serving nourishing superfruit bowls and smoothies; we create menu items that celebrate the essence of each season. Our specials have been carefully crafted to embrace the warm and comforting spirit of autumn, bringing a taste of fall right to your taste buds," said Abby Taylor , Chief Marketing Officer of Playa Bowls.

Dove Launches #FreeThePits Campaign to Encourage Underarm Confidence During New York's Biggest Week in Fashion

From August 21 – September 17 , Dove is showing off the 'Pits of New York ' with a bold NYC subway takeover with ads featuring real women and their real armpits, along with a finding from the Dove Underarm Confidence Study (2022): 6 in 10 women admit to judging other women about their underarms.

Rémy Martin Launches 'Que Viva Rémy Sobremesa' Campaign to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and Honor the Cherished Sobremesa Tradition

As the kickoff to Hispanic Heritage Month, Rémy Martin is immersing cocktail connoisseurs in Sobremesa, a tradition where one finds themself lost in deep conversation – talking, sipping cocktails and spending time with those who matter most – often for hours after dining.

New Pop-Tarts Frosted Chocolatey Chip Pancake Makes All-Day-Breakfast a Reality for Snackers Everywhere

Perfect for enjoying morning, noon or night, this flavor packages up all the best parts of chocolate chip pancakes in an easy-to-eat toaster pastry – no syrup or utensils required.

Dreame Technology Launches Revolutionary Flagship Robotic Vacuum L20 Ultra with Industry First* AI-Driven MopExtend™ Technology at IFA 2023

Aiming to tackle the difficulty that edge cleaning always leaves much space , Dreame Technology has developed its own exclusive core technologies, Mop-Extend™ and Duo-Scrub™ mopping system, to provide a better solution to such predicament.

